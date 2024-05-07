Left Menu

Cast Vote, Eat Free Ice-Cream: Karnataka shop offers free frozen treats to encourage youth voter participation

The proprietors of an ice cream shop in the Hubbali city of Dharwad decided to offer ice creams free of cost as part of an awareness campaign to promote voting for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 19:40 IST
Cast Vote, Eat Free Ice-Cream: Karnataka shop offers free frozen treats to encourage youth voter participation
Karnataka shop offers free frozen treats to voters (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The proprietors of an ice cream shop in the Hubbali city of Dharwad decided to offer ice creams free of cost as part of an awareness campaign to promote voting for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The awareness campaign with the initiative 'Cast Vote and Eat Ice-Cream Free' was organized in Hubballi city on Tuesday.

The ice cream seller checked the inked fingers of the customers before offering them the free frozen treats. Hotels, cafes, fine dining restaurants, bars, bakeries, and electronics stores in cities across the country are offering discounts or distributing free items to encourage voter turnout in their respective areas.

Earlier, food shops in Madhya Pradesh's Indore decided to offer free poha, jalebis, and ice cream to those who cast their votes in the early hours of polling in the Lok Sabha polls. Some other commercial establishments in the city also offered to serve delicacies like noodles and Manchurian free of cost to people who vote in the morning hours.

Likewise, food establishments in Maharashtra offered discounts to customers who simply showed an ink mark on their fingers indicating they've voted. As the Lok Sabha elections take place across India, there is an undeniable wave of excitement, particularly palpable among the youth.

The elections represent a decisive opportunity for millions of young Indians to significantly influence their country's future path. The 'festival of democracy' helps to determine the immediate and long-term trajectory of the nation.

Political parties, recognizing the importance of the youth vote, often tailor their platforms to resonate with young electorates, promising development, empowerment, and innovation. In this charged atmosphere, gimmicks such as free food items and discount offers attract young voter participation and help contribute their rights to the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

