DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 7

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------------

TUESDAY, MAY 7 ** WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to White House to celebrate Romania's 20th year as a member of NATO. – 1730 GMT

** LISBON - Portugal's State and Finance Minister, Joaquim Miranda Sarmento, closes conference in Lisbon. – 1730 GMT ** WASHINGTON DC / OTTAWA - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius travels to the United States and Canada.

** DUBAI - Dubai FinTech Summit. (Final Day) PARIS/BELGRADE/BUDAPEST - Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia and Hungary (To May 10) STOCKHOLM - Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary visit Sweden on their first official overseas visit since Frederik X ascended the throne in January. (Final Day) MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosts his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Timothy Kabba, for talks in Moscow - 1230 GMT. LONDON - UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt and his ministerial team take questions in the parliament - 1330 GMT. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks at an event about 'The EU of tomorrow' - 1600 GMT. BELGRADE - Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Serbia on the NATO bombing anniversary (To May 8) PARIS - Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron travel to the Pyrenees in southern France - 0930 GMT. MOSCOW - Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will lead a high-level delegation to pay a working visit to Russia (To May 11) LONDON - Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati speaks on the economic outlook at event in London. – 0900 GMT GUATEMALA CITY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo in Guatemala City as part of Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection.

KATOWICE, Poland - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speak at the European Economic Congress. INDIA - Third phase of India general election.

BAKU - President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev is slated to pay a visit to Azerbaijan (to May 8). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) Meeting.

GLOBAL - World Asthma Day. MALMÖ ARENA, SWEDEN - 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. (To May 11)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

** WASHINGTON DC - President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, delivers the keynote speech at Council of Americas Washington Conference. – 1230 GMT MADRID - Spain's Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, Central Bank Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos and Spanish companies' CEOs speak at an event in Madrid (To May 9) ROME - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Rome - 0930 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a summit of Eurasian Economic Union in Moscow. As an organisation, the EAEU is an economic union of five post-Soviet states: Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Finnish President Alexander Stubb speak to reporters at Berlin's chancellery - 1430 GMT. BERLIN - Finnish President Alexander Stubb visits Germany to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

BUDAPEST - Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hungary (to May 10). NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly Election.

GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red and Crescent Day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 9 ** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Giunea-Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, in Moscow. LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia - 42nd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings (to May 11)

WASHINGTON - Türkiye's President Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 10 ** ROME - Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani at Palazzo Chigi. – 1330 GMT

ROME - Pope Francis attends the "General States of Births" conference in Rome on Italy's sliding birthrate. – 0630 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 12

LITHUANIA - Lithuanian Presidency Election. LITHUANIA – Referendum Election.

GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 13 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson hosts a summit in Stockholm with the heads of government from the Nordic countries and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (To May 14) BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck discusses security policy issues - 1215 GMT.

INDIA - Fourth phase of India's general election. ANKARA - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Turkey

Brussels - Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 14 COPENHAGEN - Copenhagen Democracy Summit. European Council President Charles Michel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Alexei Navalny's Chief of Staff Leonid Volkov and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are among the speakers at this year's Copenhagen Democracy Summit. (To May 15) OSLO - Norway's Finance Minister, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, presents the country's revised 2024 budget proposal - 0900 GMT.

OSLO - Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary visit Norway at the invitation of Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja. (To May 15) BEIJING – Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will make an official visit to the People's Republic of China.

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 16 ** BERLIN - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius greets his Lithuanian counterpart, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, with military honours before holding talks in Berlin. – 1430 GMT

LISBON – 12th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 17 TAPACHULA, MEXICO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador meets with his Guatemalan counterpart Bernardo Arevalo to talk binational issues, in Tapachula.

AREQUIPA, Peru - APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting. (To May 18) GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 18

VERONA, ITALY - Pope Francis pays a visit to Verona. GLOBAL - International Museum Day

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 19

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate Election. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies Election.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 20 INDIA - Fifth phase of India's general election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 21

SEOUL - South Korea, Britain to host a summit on artificial intelligence in Seoul. (To May 22) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 23 STRESA, ITALY - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments. (To May 25) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan President William Ruto for state visit to mark 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 25

INDIA - Sixth phase of India's general election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 26 BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives French President Emmanuel Macron at Bellevue castle with military honors in Berlin.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 27

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 28

GRANSEE, GERMANY - French President Emmanuel Macron attends Franco-German Council of Ministers in Meseberg. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

VANUATU - Referendum Election. MADAGASCAR - Malagasy National Assembly Election. SOUTH AFRICA - South African National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 30

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). PRAGUE - NATO Foreign Affairs ministers hold an informal meeting in Prague (To May 31) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 31 GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 1

INDIA - Seventh and last phase of India's general election. ICELAND - Icelandic Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 2 MEXICO - Mexican Senate Election.

MEXICO – Mexican Chamber of Deputies Election. MEXICO - Mexican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 6 EUROPEAN UNION - European Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 9 BELGIUM - Belgian Chamber of Representatives Election.

BULGARIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 10

CAIRO - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic travels to Egypt. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 13

BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italy hosts G7 summit of world leaders. (To June 15) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 18

CZECH REPUBLIC - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits Prague. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20 LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 21

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Mauritania - Mauritanian Presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 25

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 27 Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)