Left Menu

Togo's longtime leader Gnassingbé Eyadéma dies

The new constitution comes days after the election commission on Saturday announced that President Faure Gnassingbes ruling party had won a majority of parliament seats.There was a crackdown on civic and media freedoms ahead of the vote.

PTI | Lome | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 19:42 IST
Togo's longtime leader Gnassingbé Eyadéma dies
  • Country:
  • Togo

Togo's president has signed a new constitution eliminating presidential elections, his office said late Monday, a move that opponents say will allow him to extend his family's six-decade rule. Civil society groups in the West African nation have called for protests.

Parliament will now choose the president. The new constitution comes days after the election commission on Saturday announced that President Faure Gnassingbe's ruling party had won a majority of parliament seats.

There was a crackdown on civic and media freedoms ahead of the vote. The government banned protests against the proposed new constitution and arrested opposition figures. The electoral commission banned the Catholic Church from deploying election observers. Togo's media regulator suspended the accreditation process for foreign journalists.

The new constitution also increases presidential terms from five to six years and introduces a single-term limit. But the nearly 20 years that Gnassingbe has served in office would not count, and the political opposition, religious leaders and civil society say it's likely that Gnassingbe will stay in power when his mandate expires in 2025.

Togo has been ruled by the same family for 57 years, first by Eyadema Gnassingbe and then by his son. Faure Gnassingbe took office after elections that the opposition described as a sham.

The new constitution also creates a figure similar to a prime minister, to be selected by the ruling party. Critics fear that could become another way for Gnassingbe to extend his grip on power.

A group of about 20 civil society organisations in Togo have called for protests to reinstate the previous constitution.

"We will never accept this new constitution, even after its promulgation," David Dosseh, a spokesperson for the civil society groups, told The Associated Press, calling the 2025 election ''absolutely necessary for the people to choose a new president and finally achieve a democratic transition in Togo".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024