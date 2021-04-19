Left Menu

Fire at restaurant in Bhopal; no casualty

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:49 IST
A fire broke out in a restaurant here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, but no casualty was reported, an official said.

The restaurant, which was closed for customers due to the 'corona curfew' in force in the state capital, is located near a bus stop under the Habibganj police station area, the said.

''No one was injured in the fire. The restaurant was closed due to the corona curfew in force, Bhopal Municipal Corporations Fire Brigade officer Rameshwar Neel told PTI.

He said the blaze started at the fourth floor restaurant-cum-bar, which was covered with fibre sheets, around 5 pm and put out in an hour with the help of 15 fire tenders.

The flames damaged air-conditioners in the restaurant, Neel said.

The exact cause of the fire and the loss it caused were not yet known, the officer said.

