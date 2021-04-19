Left Menu

19-04-2021
Business briefs

Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC on Monday announced the launch of a new fund offer for a multi-cap fund that will be investing across large, mid and small-cap stocks.

“Large-caps are proven quality compounders and must-haves for any portfolio but from a long term perspective, a healthy exposure to the mid and small-cap segment is proven to be growth enhancers and rewarding,” the company's MD and Chief Executive Officer A. Balasubramanian said.

The NFO opened on Monday and will be on till May 3, as per an official statement.

………………………… HDFC Mutual fund launches NFO for fund of funds scheme *HDFC Mutual Fund on Monday said it has launched an NFO for its fund of funds scheme aimed at investors looking at portfolio diversification amid the market volatilities.

The open-ended scheme is focussed on investing in equity-oriented, debt-oriented and gold exchange-traded fund schemes, an official statement said.

…………………………..

BNP Paribas Asset Management launches subscriptions for fund of funds *BNP Paribas Asset Management India has launched subscriptions for a fund of funds, which will bet on opportunities linked to the water value chain globally.

The fund will invest in units of BNP Paribas Funds Aqua (Lux), which invests in companies that get 20 per cent of their revenues linked to water like water infrastructure, water treatment, saving and recycling technologies, maintenance and renovation of water conveyance network and utilities, an official statement said.

The NFO is on till the end of the month, it said.

