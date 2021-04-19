Left Menu

Index report underlines need for renewed commitment to integration within Africa

The report, released in May of last year, found that overall scores for countries in Southern and Eastern Africa show huge room for improvements, especially as to integration within the continent.

AfDB | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:00 IST
Index report underlines need for renewed commitment to integration within Africa
The Index indicates that overall, the level of integration on the continent is low, with an average score of 0.327. Image Credit: Wikipedia

As countries rebuild their economies following COVID-19, Africa needs to step up productive and infrastructural integration, participants heard at a regional presentation of the African Regional Integration Index (ARII) held virtually last week.

The index, a joint publication of the Economic Commission for Africa, the African Development Bank and the African Union Commission, provides up-to-date data on the status of regional integration in Africa and assesses the level of integration for every regional economic community and its member countries.

The Index report underlines the need for a renewed commitment to regional integration within Africa, speakers said. They noted that the beginning of trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area in January 2021, amid the Covid-19 pandemic and its disruptive impact on movement and economies, had thrown this into a sharper focus.

Alhaji Rashid Kibowa, Director of Trade at the East African Community Secretariat, said the Index report has great potential to address the three major challenges currently facing the continent: the Covid-19 pandemic, implementation of the AfCFTA, and poverty reduction.

"There is a need for more dialogue on the ARII and methodology issues to expand the scope of coverage of the assessed integration areas. The fundamental issues behind the ARII ought to be whether integration exists for Africa and whether it is effective in terms of achieving poverty reduction and socio-economic transformation for the continent," said Kibowa.

The report, released in May of last year, found that overall scores for countries in Southern and Eastern Africa show huge room for improvements, especially as to integration within the continent.

The Index indicates that overall, the level of integration on the continent is low, with an average score of 0.327. It notes that Africa is poorly integrated on the productive and infrastructural dimensions, which are key aspects forming the foundations upon which the other dimensions of regional integration depend to function

"The latest edition of the African Regional Integration Index is not only timely but handy to help any African country identify its main strengths and weaknesses with its regional integration performance," said Stephen Karingi, the Director of the Regional Integration and Trade Division of the East African Community.

Jean-Guy Afrika, the African Development Bank's Acting Director for the Regional Integration Coordination Office, said the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities of the continent, especially the low levels of intra-African trade and the proliferation of non-tariff barriers.

"The continent will only grow economically if we allow the free flow of goods and services across our borders, allow free movement of people, and scale up regional value chains. As a matter of urgency, we bring down tariff and non-tariff barriers, encourage cross-border trade, and open the African skies," Afrika added.

The Index was presented to the tripartite region of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, the East African Community, and the Southern African Development Community on 15 April, with a renewed call for strengthened supply chains and connectivity.

The index, along with its dedicated user-friendly platforms, (https://www.integrate-africa.org/(link is external) and https://arii.uneca.org/(link is external)) provides a wealth of data on regional integration in Africa which can be used to further analyze and guide policy development.

In the coming months, the index will be presented to the Arab Maghreb Union and the Economic Community of Central African States.

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: ICC confident WTC final will go ahead as planned in June in UK

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday said it is confident the World Test Championship WTC final between India and New Zealand will go ahead as planned in Southampton in June. This after UK put India to its travel red list on a pr...

Czechs exclude Rosatom from nuclear tender after dispute with Russia

The Czech government will not invite Russias Rosatom to take part in security assessments before a planned tender for a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday.The decision, which effect...

AAP MLAs detained on way to gherao Punjab CM's residence, released

AAP legislators were detained by the Chandigarh Police while on their way to gherao Punjab CM Amarinder Singhs official residence over the alleged delay in action in cases related to the desecration of religious texts.Police force was deplo...

Industry better prepared to deal with lockdowns, says ITC chairman

ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri on Monday said the industry is better prepared this time to deal with lockdown kind of situations amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.Speaking at an event organised by AIMA, Puri also said there is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021