Flipkart hyperlocal service expands in 6 new cities

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has expanded its hyperlocal service to six new cities -- Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune -- to provide consumers safe and seamless access to order daily essentials through quick doorstep delivery.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:32 IST
Customers get free delivery on their first order and if their subsequent order size is more than Rs 499. Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has expanded its hyperlocal service to six new cities -- Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune -- to provide consumers safe and seamless access to order daily essentials through quick doorstep delivery. Flipkart Quick enables consumers to order online and get delivery within 90 minutes or even book a two-hour slot based on their convenience.

It offers more than 3,000 products in categories like fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery, mobiles, electronics and baby care. Flipkart plans to introduce this hyperlocal service to other metros and cities in a phased manner this year, it said on Tuesday.

The service was launched in Bengaluru during 2020 to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location. Flipkart Quick leverages the company's investment in Ninjacart and strategic partnerships with other local vendors to build an end-to-end ecosystem that enables customers to get fruits and vegetables.

Shadowfax, Flipkart's strategic logistics partner, will play an important role in enabling last-mile deliveries. Flipkart Vice-President Sandeep Karwa said hyperlocal capabilities are invaluable in enhancing the online shopping experience for consumers and boosting supply chain operations for e-commerce companies.

"It is important to explore ecosystem partnerships to strengthen such capabilities and accelerate faster, reliable deliveries to customers," he said. With the rising number of Covid cases lately, Flipkart said it continues to follow the highest safety and SOPs developed and institutionalised over the last several months.

