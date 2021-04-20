Left Menu

MP:2 migrant workers killed, 8 injured as packed bus overturns

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-04-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:56 IST
MP:2 migrant workers killed, 8 injured as packed bus overturns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two migrant labourers were killed and eight others injured after an overcrowded bus overturned on a highway near Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The bus was on its way to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh from Delhi, Gwalior's district Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told reporters.

''While the driver was negotiating a turn, the bus overturned at the Jourasi Ghat on Gwalior-Jhansi highway around 9 am. Two labourers were killed and eight others injured in the accident,'' he said.

A large number of passengers were travelling in the bus, more than its capacity, the police official said.

The injured persons were admitted to a government hospital in Gwalior, while the other passengers were being sent to their destinations by other buses, he said.

Ganpatlal, a passenger of the ill-fated bus, claimed that nearly 100 people were travelling in the vehicle and a number of them were sitting on its roof.

He said the bus conductor charged Rs 700 per passenger for ferrying them from Delhi to Tikamgarh.

He also claimed that the entire bus staff, including the driver, consumed liquor after having dinner at Dholpur (Rajasthan) on Monday night.

''The bus had hit a truck in Dholpur. Later, after it reached near Gwalior, the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle overturned,'' he said.

State Additional Commissioner, Transport, Arvind Saxena and other senior officials rushed to the spot after getting information about the accident.

''We have contacted officials in Delhi and other states and asked them to inform in advance about migrant labourers going back to their states so that they can be sent to their respective places safely,'' Saxena said.

Asked if the bus was overloaded, the official said they were conducting a probe into it by taking the statements of the passengers.

To a query on overloaded buses plying unchecked in the state, Saxena said since February this year, nearly 24,000 buses were checked and action was taken against 3,000 of them.

Besides, the permits of 2,500 buses were also cancelled, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi CM's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.The chief ministers wife Sunita Kejriwal has tested positive and is under home isolation, a Delhi government official said.Kejriwal has also quarantined hims...

Sri Lanka cricketers aim to end long drought in Test format

Its been a long time between test wins for Sri Lanka, a record coach Mickey Arthur has ensured the players are acutely aware of.Sri Lanka will start a two-match series against Bangladesh on Wednesday, aiming for its first Test win since Jan...

US Ambassador in Moscow heads home for consultations

The US ambassador in Moscow said Tuesday he will head home for consultations a move that comes after the Kremlin prodded him to take a break after Washington and Moscow traded sanctions.Ambassador John Sullivan said in a statement that he ...

IATA head Walsh hits out at COVID-19 PCR test profiteering

The head of global airline industry body IATA has hit out at the high cost of PCR testing, accusing some companies of profiteering from the COVID-19 tests, and calling for the industry to challenge whether PCR tests are necessary.Were clear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021