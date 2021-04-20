Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 1 to Rs 2,779 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for May delivery fell by Rs 1, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 2,779 per quintal with an open interest of 1,21,100 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake for June delivery went down by Rs 11, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 2,840 per quintal in 17,490 lots.

