Chozen Foods to Launch India's First Cold Water Ice Cream Mix

Kozhikode, Kerala, India NewsVoir Recreates yummy ice cream flavours at home without milk in just five minutes Offers a healthy, hygienic and safe option for ice cream lovers during summer Ideal for fulfilling odd-hour dessert cravings Chozen Foods, a Kerala based food brand is set to launch Indias first cold water ice cream mix with which ice cream lovers can prepare their favourite ice cream flavours at home without milk within just five minutes.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:12 IST
Kozhikode, Kerala, India (NewsVoir) • Recreates yummy ice cream flavours at home without milk in just five minutes • Offers a healthy, hygienic and safe option for ice cream lovers during summer • Ideal for fulfilling odd-hour dessert cravings Chozen Foods, a Kerala based food brand is set to launch India’s first cold water ice cream mix with which ice cream lovers can prepare their favourite ice cream flavours at home without milk within just five minutes. The unique product will be available in five exciting variants - vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, butterscotch and mango. The 85g pack affordably priced at just Rs. 80 when whipped with 150 ml cold water can offer a yield up to 500 ml. Chozen Foods will launch its cold water ice cream mix in major markets such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi in summer. “Our one-of-a-kind cold water ice cream mix offers a healthier and tastier alternative to readily available ice cream brands in the market. What’s more, ice cream aficionados can prepare their favouriteflavours without milk within just five minutes at home with a freezing time of about 7 hours. It’s ideal for fulfilling odd-hour or late-night dessert cravings or surprising the guests at home with some mouthwatering post-lunch or after-dinner servings. Our cold water ice cream mix has been specially formulated and uses indigenously-developed technology to ensure quality and recreate the unforgettable chilled sensation during consumption. The marketability of the product is supreme, as it is based on valuable insights derived from extensive global market research,” said Amjad Hussain, Director, Chozen Foods. Video Link - www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPK4T793bOI. Chozen Foods launched in 2017 manufactures and retails an extensive range of healthy and tasty products including breakfast cereals, Choco spreads, bakery and desserts, spice masala powders and Kerala traditional breakfast foods. The company has a strong market presence in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and will expand its retail presence to Karnataka, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. For more details mail us at info@chozenfoods.com. Image: Chozen Foods to launch India’s first cold water ice cream mix Video: New Chozen Ice Cream Mix Launched PWR PWR

