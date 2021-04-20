Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:31 IST
Pristyn Care raises USD 53 mn in funding round led by Tiger Global

Healthcare start-up Pristyn Care on Tuesday said it has raised USD 53 million in Series-D round of funding led by US investment fund Tiger Global Management.

After this funding, Pristyn Care's valuation has risen to over USD 550 million, Pristyn Care said in a statement.

Tiger Global was joined by Pristyn Care's existing investors Sequoia Capital, Hummingbird Ventures and Epiq Capital in the latest funding round, it added.

Pristyn Care co-founder Harsimarbir Singh said, ''With this new capital, we plan to expand our surgery offerings in more cities and towns and attract international patients seeking treatment in India, treat new disease lines, and invest in brand building.'' On the development, Tiger Global Management Partner Scott Shleifer said, ''By using technology to deliver differentiated experiences and outcomes, Pristyn Care has built the leading consumer-centric surgery provider in India.'' Shleifer added that the market opportunity is huge, and ''we couldn't be more excited to partner with Harsimarbir (Harsh) and his team''.

Pristyn Care currently performs surgeries for over 50 diseases in over 30 cities and towns in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

