Left Menu

Israel, Britain mull 'green travel corridor' after vaccine success

Israel and Britain are exploring the possibility of opening a "green travel corridor" between them, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, citing the success of the two countries' vaccination drives.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:38 IST
Israel, Britain mull 'green travel corridor' after vaccine success
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Israel and Britain are exploring the possibility of opening a "green travel corridor" between them, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, citing the success of the two countries' vaccination drives. The issue was discussed at a meeting between Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove in Jerusalem, an Israeli statement said.

"We will promote, together with the UK, mutual recognition of vaccines in order to allow tourists and business people from both countries to safely return to their routines," the statement quoted Ashkenazi as saying. Israel and Britain had made "great progress" in their vaccination campaigns, opening the "possibility of creating a green travel corridor", the ministry said.

It gave no timeline for implementing such a measure, which apparently would apply only to vaccinated travelers. Israel said last week it will start allowing the limited entry of vaccinated tourist groups as of May 23.

The return of foreigners after Israel had closed its borders at the outset of the pandemic in March 2020 would boost the country's economy, which contracted 2.5% in 2020 and battered tourism sector. Britain, which has the world's fifth-worst official COVID-19 death toll, has vaccinated 32.9 million people with a first dose.

About 81% of Israel's citizens or residents over 16 - the age group eligible for the Pfizer /BioNTech vaccine in the country - have received both doses, and infections and hospitalizations are down sharply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP panchayat polls: Over 71 per cent voter turnout in second phase

Over 71 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls held in 20 districts on Monday, according to the state election commission SEC.While Lalitpur recorded the highest polling percentage o...

COVID challenges, 'Bangaliana', gender among strategies, fault-lines in Bengal's electoral battleground

The epic electoral Battle for Bengal has seen the two bitter rivals BJP and Trinamool Congress change their poll strategies deftly as they square off against each other in a gruelling, one-and-half-month-long campaign.From running a campaig...

Bharat Biotech scales up Covaxin production to 700 Mn doses annually

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it has scaled up its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin manufacturing capacity to 700 million doses per annum.According to a press release issued by the city-based vaccine maker, manufacturing scale up has been carried ...

Icra cuts its FY22 GDP estimate by 0.5 pc, sees economy expanding by 10.5 pc

Domestic rating agency Icra on Tuesday cut its 2021-22 growth estimate by 0.5 per cent on the upper end, as a newer spate of lockdowns and restrictions get imposed in pockets to arrest the rising COVID-19 cases.The agency now expects the ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021