Left Menu

Maersk launches double-stacked train service for auto sector

This new rail service runs from the Garhi Harsaru Inland Container Depot in Gurugram to APM Terminals Pipavav Port for exports and return with import cargo.With this new service, Maersk is taking a step forward towards strengthening its landside transportation offering in the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:37 IST
Maersk launches double-stacked train service for auto sector

Denmark-headquartered integrated container company Maersk on Tuesday announced the launch of a dedicated weekly double-stacked train service between Gurugram and APM Terminals to cater to the automotive sector.

The first run of the new service, 'Automotive Express', launched in collaboration with GatewayRail, was virtually flagged off on April 18, by Denmark's Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, Maersk India said in a statement. This new rail service runs from the Garhi Harsaru Inland Container Depot in Gurugram to APM Terminals Pipavav Port for exports and return with import cargo.

With this new service, Maersk is taking a step forward towards strengthening its landside transportation offering in the country. By connecting key manufacturing hubs and ports through a solid network of trucking, rail and depots, Maersk is bringing a tailored solution to its customers, it said. The automotive manufacturing sector works on 'Just-In-Time' model for the supply chains of its parts and components with manufacturers requiring highly reliable logistics services that can move their raw material and finished products on precise schedules to ensure uninterrupted production processes, the statement said. ''Manufacturing is an extremely important building block of our country's economy. As a service provider to this critical segment, our goal is to streamline their supply chains and offer the highest levels of reliability,” said Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia. The new train service will have the capacity to move 180 TEUs (Twenty Feet Equivalent Containers) each way and will support more than 25 customers from one of the most important automotive manufacturing belts of India. The customers booking their cargo on 'Automotive Express' will also have priority discharge from the port for higher reliability and to keep their supply chains on schedule, Maersk India said. “GatewayRail is excited to jointly launch the new 'Automotive Express' with Maersk that connects customers to their global import and export destinations through the MECL and FI3 services at APM Terminals Pipavav Port,” said Sachin Bhanushali, Director and CEO, Gateway Rail Freight Ltd.

The 'Automotive Express' will connect the cargo to Maersk's ocean transportation services from APM Terminals Pipavav to North American as well as Far East and South East Asian markets on the MECL service for exports and FI3 and MECL services for imports, the statement said. Maersk runs two dedicated rail services for exports and four dedicated rail services for imports in collaboration with GatewayRail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Pak govt surrenders before radical Islamist party, announces resolution to expel French envoy

Succumbing to Islamists demands, Pakistans Imran Khan-led government on Tuesday decided to introduce a resolution in Parliament to expel the French ambassador and quash all criminal cases filed against the banned radical Islamist party TLP ...

John Abraham to produce Hindi remake of Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'

Actor-producer John Abraham is all set to remake south star Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Hindi.Abraham is known for producing films like Vicky Donor, Madras Caf, Parmanu The Story of Pokhran and others ...

EPFO net new enrolments grow nearly 20pc to 12.37 lakh in Feb

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO grew by nearly 20 per cent to 12.37 lakh in February compared to the same month in 2020, according to the payroll data released on Tuesday, providing a perspective on formal sector employmen...

Young kin of Fadnavis takes COVID-19 vaccine, triggers row

A young relative of Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis shared a photo of him getting COVID-19 prevention vaccine, triggering a controversy as he does not fulfil the age criteria to receive the shot.As the photo of Tanmay Fadnavis, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021