Left Menu

Lowering age to 18 yrs for vaccination is decisive step to restore confidence: Assocham

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:17 IST
Lowering age to 18 yrs for vaccination is decisive step to restore confidence: Assocham
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government's decision to open up vaccination against the coronavirus for everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1 would give much-needed confidence to people, who have been going through challenging times, industry body Assocham said on Tuesday.

Speedier the vaccination and reduction in COVID 19 cases, faster would be economic recovery and safeguarding of livelihood concerns, the chamber said in a statement.

It also said that the decision to expedite approval to more vaccine candidates would prove to be a decisive measure for wider and faster coverage of vaccination.

''Lowering the vaccination age to 18 years would give much-needed confidence to our people who have been going through challenging times,'' it added.

Lindsay Bernard Rodrigues, Co-Founder, and Director of Bennet & Bernard Group, which is into luxury holiday homes in Goa, said the government's decision to open vaccination for all people above 18 years is welcome as it would help all migrant workers to get vaccinated and help stop another mass exodus of migrants, who are the backbone of the economy.

He said it will go a long way in ensuring a safe and secure working environment as this will enable developers to vaccinate construction workers and will also help in enhancing their confidence, especially considering other strict safety measures and amenities undertaken at the sites.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) has urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to issue a white paper on the critical issue of corona cases in Delhi.

''The white paper should also state what is the government's forward-looking strategy to deal with the corona in Delhi and whether the government is able to deal with the corona itself or it needs any support from the public, traders or organizations of residential colonies and if so, what has the government planned for it,'' it said.

It claimed that the situation on the ground is certainly ''very horrible'' that hospitals do not have beds, oxygen is not available, ventilators are not available, medicines are not available, COVID testing is not being done easily, people in Delhi are trialing and no one is there to listen to their woes and sufferings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Mamata accuses PM of allowing open market sale of vaccines after depleting stocks through gifts abroad

Eds Adding fresh details, adding dropped word in para 8 BhagawangolaSagardighiFarakka WB, Apr 20 PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allowed open market sales of coronavirus vaccin...

Fearing lockdown, migrant workers in TN begin returning home

With stricter restrictions in place to contain the spread of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu amid a sharp spike, guest workers across various sectors fearing further increase in infections and a lockdown have started leaving for their home states...

PLI scheme to improve affordability and accessibility of pharma products: Gowda

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Sadanand Gowda virtually addressed the Workshop of selected applicants under PLI Scheme for Bulk Drug and Medical Devices. CEO Niti Aayog, Shri Amitabh Kant, Secretary Pharma, Ms S. Aparna a...

Form panel to curb pollution in rivers: HC

Chennai, Apr 20 PTI The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to constitute an expert body to ensure that rivers, their waterways and water bodies in the state do not get polluted either by discharge of effluents b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021