Jatin Grover seals his spot in the entertainment industry

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/ThePRTree): Film Distributor and Sales Manager with B4U Network Europe, Jatin Grover works with renowned celebrities of the B-Town. Making a mark in the Punjabi industry, Jatin has been a part of premium projects like Punjab 1984 (UK), Sufna (UK), Carry on Jatta 2 (UK), Jatt & Juliet 2 (UK), Manje Bistre 2 (UK), Shada (UK) and Muklawa (UK). He also worked with the Tamil industry on a Super Hit film - Vetikaran (UK).

Being an apparatus in the film distribution in the UK, Europe, and North America for B4U, Jatin has experience of over 14 years within the Entertainment Industry at global Bollywood Network B4U TV. His proficiency bagged him some high-profile shoots and events. Having command of his role as a film distributor, his contribution towards the entertainment fraternity has been remarkable. To name a few of his successful projects to count in big Bollywood productions like Kaabil - Hrithik Roshan, Patiala House - Akshay Kumar, Anushka Shetty, Airlift - Akshay Kumar, Queen - Kangana Ranaut, Bazaar - Saif Ali Khan, Pataakha - Vishal Bhardwaj Film, Chef - Saif Ali Khan, Guest in London - Kartik Aryan, Robot - Hindi Version, Entertainment - Akshay Kumar, Noor - Sonakshi Sinha and Dobaara - Huma Qureshi & many others.

Making his presence known in the industry, Jatin Grover has also spread his wings in other genres. He has also worked with the big names within the food industry. He produced and executed the Cookery Program-'Curry on with Atul Kochhar' (Michelin -Star Chef) which had 9 series in the UK. Similar projects where he could be spotted include Malabar Prawn Curry, Prawns Curry, and Easy to cook with Atul Kochhar. He also produced some eminent local content under B4U Network. Keeping humanity at the top of his traits, Jatin always promoted the idea of Charity. He worked his heart out to successfully execute the first-ever Manish Malhotra fashion show in London, the UK for Angeli Foundation Charity. Parineeti Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Jimmy Choo, Urmila Matondkar, and Ameesha Patel are supporters and brand ambassadors along with Jatin for Angeli Foundation

Charity. Jatin Grover being in the industry for a longer period has built some rigid networks and he uses the same to help others.

