Delhi Police escorts tempo carrying oxygen cylinders to hospital

The Delhi Police on Tuesday facilitated smooth passage for a tempo carrying oxygen cylinders to a hospital that had exhausted its stock of the life-saving gas, officials said.

A senior police officer said a PCR call regarding the situation was received at 4.20 pm at Neb Sarai police station.

''Thereafter, police reached Nidaan Hospital, Devli Bandh Road where Dr Raksha stated that the hospital's oxygen stock has exhausted and the replacement oxygen cylinders have not been received from the supplier in Badarpur,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The tempo, which was already on its way to the hospital, was escorted from Devli Road to the medical facility. Four oxygen cylinders were unloaded by police personnel and immediately shifted to the ICU ward of the hospital, he said.

