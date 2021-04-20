Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 20:49 IST
Lupin incorporates unit in US to focus on oncology products

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the US.

The new unit, Lupin Oncology Inc (LOI), will be engaged in development/co-development and commercialisation of multiple oncology products globally, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Lupin has a sizable presence in the US market, the world's biggest market for pharma products.

