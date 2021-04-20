Left Menu

COVID: Second wave's peak may be reached in mid-May, says CEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:08 IST
COVID: Second wave's peak may be reached in mid-May, says CEA

Amid surging coronavirus cases across the country, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Tuesday said the peak for the second wave of the pandemic might be reached by the middle of the next month and expressed hope that its impact on the economy would not be large.

He said his assessment on the peak for this fresh wave of COVID-19 cases is based on research done by various bodies, including the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

''I am not an epidemiologist. I am just looking at it...I have read far more papers on epidemiology than on economics, but based on some very nice mathematical modelling of the COVID pandemic by IIT Kanpur and based on some of the research put out by ICMR etc, I am saying it's likely that India's second wave peak might be around mid-May,'' he said.

Addressing a virtual event organised by Great Lakes Institute of Management, Subramanian said he is not an expert in this area so his assessment should be taken with enough caveats.

On the long-term impact of the fresh wave on the economy, he said it should not be large as the government has taken several steps to check production loss, especially by MSMEs.

He said India has worked on turning the crisis into opportunity by implementing a slew of reforms for addressing supply-side constraints.

''Capital expenditure driven growth is far more likely to generate sustained growth because it leads to fiscal policy and monetary policy being in sync with each other rather than contrasting with each other,'' he noted.

There are a lot of fundamental aspects that have been put in place so that the impact of the pandemic is minimised to the largest extent, he said.

On the macroeconomic front, he said some of the steps taken at the moment will bear fruits 18-20 months later.

Citing the example of the 1991 liberalisation, he said it took more than two years for growth to hit over 6 per cent post opening up of the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Crop procurement: SAD seeks dismissal of Punjab minister

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday accused the Punjab government of botching the wheat procurement process and sought the dismissal of Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.In a statement here, Akali leader Sikandar Si...

Apple targets remote workers with new iPad Pro, slim iMacs using own chips

Apple Inc announced a line of slim iMac computers and iPads with higher-quality video that use its own processors, as it speeds its migration away from Intel and caters to a work-from-home world. The company also launched products including...

BRIEF-Sputnik V Says Would Like To Confirm EU Medicines Agency Executive Director's Statement That No Cases Of CVST Registered In Sputnik V Vaccinated

Sputnik V WOULD LIKE TO CONFIRM EU MEDICINES AGENCY EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS STATEMENT THAT NO CASES OF CVST REGISTERED IN SPUTNIK V VACCINATED AS PER EARLIER STATEMENT Source httpsbit.ly3n6hsmQAlso Read Long queues in Pakistan to buy Sputnik V ...

Rajasthan govt to run 'No Mask-No Movement' campaign

Going a step ahead of No Mask-No Entry, the Rajasthan government will run a No Mask-No Movement campaign across the state to break the infection chain.Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the campaign will be run with strictness so that the spr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021