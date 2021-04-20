Civilian flights to Cairo from Tripoli to re-start Wednesday -Libyan PM

Civilian flights between Tripoli and Cairo will re-start on Wednesday after a suspension of more than six years and the Egyptian embassy will re-open soon, Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh said. "We bring you the good news that we have agreed with the Egyptian side that starting tomorrow Libyan planes will touch down in Cairo International Airport," Dbeibeh said in a press conference in Tripoli on Tuesday with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Egypt closed its Tripoli embassy and halted flights in 2014 as the conflict that saw rival governments set up in Tripoli and in the east of Libya intensified. Egypt supported eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar, but is striking a more conciliatory tone with a new interim government led by Dbeibeh.

"God willing we will open the embassy and consulate after Eid," Dbeibeh said.

