Mumbai police issue orders on restricted operating time for shops

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure prohibiting all grocery, vegetables, fruits and food shops from operating except between 7 am to 11 am, an official said.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government had announced that these shops will remain open only between 7 am to 11 am till May 1, as part of efforts to curb the alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

Besides, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, shops selling agricultural implements and farm products and pet food are also allowed to remain open between 7 am to 11 am.

Any person violating the order shall be punishable under section 188 of IPC (disobeying government servant's lawful order), Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)