Maha CM will announce lockdown decision tomorrow: Bhujbal

Maha CM will announce lockdown decision tomorrow: BhujbalPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 00:16 IST
Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce a decision about lockdown on Wednesday.
''We have made all the efforts to minimise the COVID-19 figures. He will announce the decision (to impose lockdown) tomorrow after finalising a detailed Standard Operating Procedure,'' Bhujbal said.
''We may have to impose restrictions on the local train movement in Mumbai too, he said.
