Staffing group Randstad posts slight Q1 earnings beat

Global staffing group Randstad on Wednesday reported first quarter core earnings of 202 million euros ($243 million), slightly beating forecasts, as business returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Analysts polled by the company had on average expected earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 191 million euros on sales of 5.44 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8314 euros)

Also Read: Randstad India elevates CFO Viswanath PS to MD, CEO

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)