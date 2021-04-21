Left Menu

With series a funding of USD 4.2 million from Silicon Valley investors and 400 per cent CAGR, Inkxpert valuation jumps to USD 7 million

Embraced by a bunch of Silicon Valley venture capital firms like Hudson Investments and KSA Partners, it is imperative that Inkxpert saw a rapid rise in the ongoing pandemic as software companies moved to remote working. In the Series A round of seed funding, the company bagged an investment of USD 4.2 million.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:01 IST
With series a funding of USD 4.2 million from Silicon Valley investors and 400 per cent CAGR, Inkxpert valuation jumps to USD 7 million
With series a funding of USD 4.2 million from Silicon Valley investors . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/PNN): Embraced by a bunch of Silicon Valley venture capital firms like Hudson Investments and KSA Partners, it is imperative that Inkxpert saw a rapid rise in the ongoing pandemic as software companies moved to remote working. In the Series A round of seed funding, the company bagged an investment of USD 4.2 million. While it's never an easy task to find the best team of technical writers who understand the nitty-gritty of your software business, Inkxpert might be your go-to solution. In the gig economy of Industry 4.0 where every company wants to lower marketing costs and expand revenue, Inkxpert gives you the option of a dedicated technical research and writing team for your day-to-day marketing collaterals, website content, Google SEO, social media management, case studies, and whitepapers.

The main motto of the company is to serve as a collaborative partner which understands your product and designs the content accordingly for portraying your thought-leadership powerfully. "I would say it is a continuous learning process for our technical writers, each of them handles a particular client where they are exposed to understanding its products, coordinating continuously with its operations and marketing team to deliver the best content. Additionally, we ensure to assign a writer with relevant technical experience in line with the client's industry. This makes the collaboration easier," chips Akhilesh Panigrahi, CEO, Inkxpert India.

While the current model in the writing industry goes by the per-word basis, founders at Inkxpert have turned it into a Netflix-like subscription model to ascertain a 360-degree content marketing service throughout the month. The customers can easily start/pause the service any month, which helps to trim the additional annual costs of managing a full-time employee. Ruminating on future plans, Inkxpert's investors and founders are experimenting on expanding to other job profiles in which freelancing can be feasible. "With Covid kicking in, it has been a blessing in disguise for us. Earlier, some of our clients used to make face-to-face meetings mandatory before initiating a project. Now, everything has shifted to Zoom/Google Meet conferencing. It has substantially reduced the time taken for new account acquisition and onboarding," says Yashdeep Singh, Marketing Manager at Inkxpert India.

According to an industry spokesperson, Inkxpert is currently valued at approximately USD 7 million with a burgeoning CAGR of 400 per cent marked in FY 20-21. It has offices in New York, Berlin, London, and India with a team of 400+ technical writers and marketing specialists spread across the globe to create a difference with their content marketplace in Industry 4.0. The primary domains which they serve range from IT, Software Development, BFSI, and EdTech to Fashion & Lifestyle. Many IT and BFSI companies are beginning to see the increased significance of content marketing as it directly affects their search ranking, discoverability builds trust with prospective clients, serves as a platform for inhouse thought-leadership, and portrays the company's product and work profile persuasively through brochures and case studies. While there are ample competitors in the content marketing industry, Inkxpert has, definitely, carved a niche in the technical writing space with its Netflix-like subscription model.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka reports six cases of blood clots among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients, 3 dead

Sri Lanka has found six cases of blood clots among recipients of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, three of whom have died, Health Minister Pavithra Waniarachchi told parliament on Wednesday.Nearly a million people have been given the first...

Greece aims to reopen restaurants next month - state minister

Greece was to allow restaurants to re-open early next month, state minister George Gerapetritis said on Wednesday.Our intention is to have a coordinated opening of the restaurants after Easter, the minister told Greek state television ERT.G...

K'taka govt sets up war room to monitor supply of oxygen, Remdesivir for COVID treatment

With complaints pouring in regarding shortage and blackmarketing of oxygen and Remdesivir, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced setting up a War Room.In order to ensure timely sufficient supply of Oxygen and Remdesivir a 24x7 wa...

Covishield comprises over 90 pc of 12.76 cr COVID vaccines administered so far

Covishield, from the OxfordAstraZeneca stable, comprises over 90 per cent of the 12.76 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered across the country so far, according to government data on Wednesday.Of this, 15 states and union territories have o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021