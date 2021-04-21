Left Menu

Dr Prashant Kalavadiya treats over 1500 COVID-19 patients with a 100 percent success rate

An established dermatologist, Chairman, and Managing Director of Terraocean International Pvt Ltd, Dr. Prashant Kalavadiya has treated over 1500 COVID-19 patients with a 100 per cent success rate during the last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:25 IST
Dr Prashant Kalavadiya treats over 1500 COVID-19 patients with a 100 percent success rate
Dr Prashant Kalavadiya. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/ThePRTree): An established dermatologist, Chairman, and Managing Director of Terraocean International Pvt Ltd, Dr Prashant Kalavadiya has treated over 1500 COVID-19 patients with a 100 per cent success rate during the last year. An awardee for excellence in the medical profession at the British Parliament, Prashant has also been a part of vital research and development in the medical industry.

Leading the industry for the past 15 years, Prashant Kalavadiya has faced the hardest roadblocks of his life with sheer positivity. Taking his multiple ventures to reach the horizons, he never stepped back, hiding away from problems and faced them with a good and winning spirit. Studying from the borrowed books till 12th standard to establishing multiple International ventures he has come a long way and has set the example for aspiring youngsters. Having no fees to pay in college led him to work at hospitals of different streams. Showing gratitude for his financial crisis he establishes that it had been the biggest teacher in his life. When fellow students around him were busily fathoming the theories of medicine, he was learning and applying those theories and practicals.

Talking about his life, he says, "My experience gained out of compulsion under the adverse circumstances provided me with an unfair advantage and it has been my biggest strength. Winning is all I know and there is no alternative to it except for keep doing what needs to be done to succeed." He has two clinics, and pharmaceutical stores in Ahmedabad and Rajkot. Even after achieving remarkable success in his life, he is still very religious about his duties and grateful for all his patients. He is working day in day out to expand Varad Health services on the PAN India level. Admitting that the lady luck of his wife has turned out in his favor, Prashant states that his wife has been her backbone in all the success. He is also working as an overseas director for a UK-based company and also closely associated with multiple other organizations. Aspiring to establish his beverages company on an international level, he plans to bring in the best innovations to the country. Being a big animal lover, he wants to establish a shelter for them in the coming years. He acknowledges all that life has given him and feels that the journey has just started and he has to take plunges into the future to make his dreams come true.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Fans confront relegated Schalke players, eggs thrown

Schalke has condemned the fans who police said pelted players with eggs hours after the team was relegated from the Bundesliga.Fan groups confronted the players in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the team returned from its 1-0 awa...

'India may yet be more successful as trustworthy global health partner than China'

India may be yet more successful at proving itself a robust and trustworthy global health partner than China, which was more focused on placing itself as an alternative to the West even at the risk of exporting an ineffective vaccine, said ...

Algerian Islamists eye first election win since civil war

Islamist parties in Algeria expect to win parliamentary elections in June and take a major role in government, part of a strategy to gradually build clout within a system long dominated by a secular military that regards them with distrust....

Russia registers 8,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, April 21 ANISputnik Russia registered 8,271 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,164 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,727,125, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. Over the past day,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021