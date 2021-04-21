Left Menu

Etisalat and Nokia partner to deploy 5G mobile network in UAE

Nokia’s 5G portfolio supports Etisalat’s mission of driving the digital future to empower societies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:30 IST
Etisalat and Nokia partner to deploy 5G mobile network in UAE
Etisalat has a proven history of bringing the latest in technology and broadband services to the United Arab Emirates to support economic growth and innovation. Image Credit: Flickr

Etisalat, one of the leading telecommunications operators in emerging markets recognized by Ookla® Speedtest® as the world's fastest mobile network in 2020, together with Nokia (Nokia.com), as a key partner, has deployed 5G network, providing enhanced mobile broadband services and expanding 5G coverage and revenue opportunities. Nokia's 5G portfolio supports Etisalat's mission of driving the digital future to empower societies.

Etisalat has a proven history of bringing the latest in technology and broadband services to the United Arab Emirates to support economic growth and innovation. Similarly, Etisalat is building an autonomous 5G network using the Etisalat A3 platform, where Nokia has worked with Etisalat to deliver the best-in-class customer experience, as 5G's ultra-high bandwidth and low-latency enrich service offerings and transform business models. 5G capabilities enable innovative applications in areas such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). It also addresses Industry 4.0 opportunities to benefit enterprises from various Internet of Things (IoT) use cases in areas such as energy, healthcare, education, transport and entertainment, providing new revenue opportunities.

Haitham Abdulrazzak, Chief Technology Officer, Etisalat said: "As a true pioneer, we have always embraced the latest technologies to drive the Digital Future to empower society. Accordingly, we are building an autonomous 5G network and are very excited about how 5G can transform industrial and consumer services. The 5G services we have rolled out truly enhance lifestyles and delivers significant gains in productivity in the UAE, contributing to the national innovation strategy."

Saeed Al Zarouni, SVP, Mobile Network, Etisalat, added: "Etisalat's technical teams have closely worked with Nokia to build the 5G network smoothly and enabled 5G coverage with ultra-high speed and low latency services in the UAE. The high capacity 5G network also allows us to provide services to a large number of customers. Rolling out 5G network is in line with our focus on digital innovation and investments in next-generation telecom technologies."

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "With this deployment, Nokia is supporting Etisalat achieve its vision of driving the digital future. Along with consumers' expectation to get the latest telecom services experience, the current period has also shone a spotlight on just how important networks are for people and businesses. With this next generation 5G network deployment, we are excited to continue our longstanding collaboration with Etisalat to deliver the full transformational benefits of 5G."

Nokia has deployed its AirScale radio platform, based on 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) standards. The network uses massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO) radio technology to improve network capacity, provide broader coverage and increase network speeds.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man bludgeons sister to death in Beed district

A 28-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death by her brother and his friend at a village in Maharashtras Beed district, police said on Wednesday.The victim Shital Laxman Chaudhari was alleged killed by her brother Dinkar Gorakh Gavhane and hi...

COVID-19: Centre, State govt must provide free vaccination for all as 'welfare measure', says DK Shivakumar

As everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday demanded free vaccination for all eligible candidates as a welfare measure. Taking to Twitte...

ReNew Power commissions 105 MW solar project in Gujarat

ReNew Power on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 105 megawatt MW solar generation facility in Gujarat.The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd GUVNL to provide clean electricity to the state at...

With uninterrupted power supply to hospitals & labs, discoms playing key role in fight against COVID

Apart from frontline workers and other corona warriors, power discoms are also playing a key role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, labs, quarantine centres and other essent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021