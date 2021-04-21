Etisalat and Nokia partner to deploy 5G mobile network in UAE

Etisalat, one of the leading telecommunications operators in emerging markets recognized by Ookla® Speedtest® as the world's fastest mobile network in 2020, together with Nokia (Nokia.com), as a key partner, has deployed 5G network, providing enhanced mobile broadband services and expanding 5G coverage and revenue opportunities. Nokia's 5G portfolio supports Etisalat's mission of driving the digital future to empower societies.

Etisalat has a proven history of bringing the latest in technology and broadband services to the United Arab Emirates to support economic growth and innovation. Similarly, Etisalat is building an autonomous 5G network using the Etisalat A3 platform, where Nokia has worked with Etisalat to deliver the best-in-class customer experience, as 5G's ultra-high bandwidth and low-latency enrich service offerings and transform business models. 5G capabilities enable innovative applications in areas such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). It also addresses Industry 4.0 opportunities to benefit enterprises from various Internet of Things (IoT) use cases in areas such as energy, healthcare, education, transport and entertainment, providing new revenue opportunities.

Haitham Abdulrazzak, Chief Technology Officer, Etisalat said: "As a true pioneer, we have always embraced the latest technologies to drive the Digital Future to empower society. Accordingly, we are building an autonomous 5G network and are very excited about how 5G can transform industrial and consumer services. The 5G services we have rolled out truly enhance lifestyles and delivers significant gains in productivity in the UAE, contributing to the national innovation strategy."

Saeed Al Zarouni, SVP, Mobile Network, Etisalat, added: "Etisalat's technical teams have closely worked with Nokia to build the 5G network smoothly and enabled 5G coverage with ultra-high speed and low latency services in the UAE. The high capacity 5G network also allows us to provide services to a large number of customers. Rolling out 5G network is in line with our focus on digital innovation and investments in next-generation telecom technologies."

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "With this deployment, Nokia is supporting Etisalat achieve its vision of driving the digital future. Along with consumers' expectation to get the latest telecom services experience, the current period has also shone a spotlight on just how important networks are for people and businesses. With this next generation 5G network deployment, we are excited to continue our longstanding collaboration with Etisalat to deliver the full transformational benefits of 5G."

Nokia has deployed its AirScale radio platform, based on 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) standards. The network uses massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO) radio technology to improve network capacity, provide broader coverage and increase network speeds.

(With Inputs from APO)