London Bridge Station evacuated, emergency services respond to incident

London Bridge station in central London was evacuated on Wednesday as emergency services responded to an incident, train company Southern said on Twitter.

"We've been informed that the emergency services are dealing with an incident at London Bridge," Southern said. "Trains will not be able to serve London Bridge as the station is being evacuated."

British Transport Police did not immediately respond when contacted.

