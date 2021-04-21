London Bridge Station evacuated, emergency services respond to incident

London Bridge Station evacuated, emergency services respond to incidentReuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:39 IST
London Bridge station in central London was evacuated on Wednesday as emergency services responded to an incident, train company Southern said on Twitter.
"We've been informed that the emergency services are dealing with an incident at London Bridge," Southern said. "Trains will not be able to serve London Bridge as the station is being evacuated."
British Transport Police did not immediately respond when contacted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Southern
- London
- British Transport Police
ALSO READ
US: Supreme Court Justice suggests more regulations for social media platforms like Twitter
Turkey summons China's ambassador over Twitter posts
Queen of Twitter: Dionne Warwick uses her voice on social media
Taylor Swift's goofy reply to Sophie Turner makes Joe Jonas trend on Twitter
Twitter launches 'Milk Tea Alliance' emoji as movement grows