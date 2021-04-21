Left Menu

London Bridge station starts to reopen to passengers following evacuation

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

London Bridge Station started to reopen to passengers on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said, after it was evacuated earlier in the day due to a suspicious item on a train.

