Left Menu

Pandemic slips down list of market risks, Norway wealth fund says

The pandemic is becoming less dominant in the markets and other risks, such as inflation and a stock market correction, are rising, as vaccines fuel optimism and recovery, a top official at Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:23 IST
Pandemic slips down list of market risks, Norway wealth fund says

The pandemic is becoming less dominant in the markets and other risks, such as inflation and a stock market correction, are rising, as vaccines fuel optimism and recovery, a top official at Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund said on Wednesday. On the basis of strong stock markets, driven by the finance and energy sectors, the world's largest wealth fund on Wednesday reported earnings of $46 billion between January and March, a 4.0% return on investment that beat its own benchmark index.

"I would still put it (the pandemic) as one of the top three risks, absolutely, at this stage. We are seeing a slightly more balanced risk picture because there is more optimism now for growth and inflation," CEO Trond Grande told Reuters after the first-quarter results. While stocks earned a return of 6.6% for the fund, the fixed income portfolio had a rare loss of 3.2%, as interest rates rose substantially after a prolonged slide.

"What you are seeing are some signs of some build-up of some inflation here and there, at least on the materials and raw materials side," he said. "If that translates into inflation more broadly, I think you could see interest rates rising further," he said adding that he had been a "little surprised" by the strength of the equity markets over the past year.

"There will be at some point a correction. We just need to be prepared for it," he said, declining to say when he expected it. The fund invests the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production into 9,100 companies worldwide, owning 1.4% of all listed shares globally. It also invests in bonds, property and, since this month, it has invested in green infrastructure.

Its investment comprises 73.1% in equities, 2.5% in unlisted real estate and 24.5% in fixed income. (Editing by Terje Solsvik and Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Poland to ease COVID-19 curbs in some regions from April 26

Poland will lift restrictions in some regions from April 26, the health minister said on Wednesday, as daily COVID-19 case numbers start to fall. Children in the first three years of primary school will return to school for some lessons in ...

Clubbing remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls not feasible: Election Commission tells TMC.

Clubbing remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls not feasible Election Commission tells TMC....

Real estate, construction jobs witness slow but steady recovery: Report

Even as there was huge impact on the hiring activities in the real estate and construction sectors during initial months of lockdown last year, there has been gradual improvement since the easing of restrictions that resulted in slow and st...

Indiabulls Housing, HDFC ink pact for co-lending

Indiabulls Housing Finance IBH and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd have entered into a strategic co-lending partnership to offer housing loans at competitive rates.IBH will originate retail home loans as per jointly drawn up credit policy and reta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021