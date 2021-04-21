Left Menu

J&K Bank director Sampheal resigns; PNB Housing re-appoints Vikamsey

PNB Housing Finance in a separate filing informed that it has reappointed independent director Nilesh S Vikamsey for a second term. The board of directors of the company, on recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, approved on April 20, 2021 reappointment of Nilesh S Vikamsey as an additional director in the category of independent director, PNB Housing Finance said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:44 IST
J&K Bank director Sampheal resigns; PNB Housing re-appoints Vikamsey

State-owned Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Wednesday said non-executive non-independent director Rigzian Sampheal has resigned from its board. ''We wish to intimate that Rigzian Sampheal, IAS, non-executive non-independent director has resigned from the board of directors of the bank with effect from today ie April 21, 2021,'' it said in a regulatory filing. PNB Housing Finance in a separate filing informed that it has reappointed independent director Nilesh S Vikamsey for a second term. The board of directors of the company, on recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, approved on April 20, 2021 reappointment of Nilesh S Vikamsey as an additional director in the category of independent director, PNB Housing Finance said. Vikamsey's appointment is for a second term is of five years with effect from April 22, 2021, subject to approval of shareholders of the company, it added. He has been on the company's board for nearly five years which expires on April 21. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) since 1985. PNB Housing also said Gaurav Vallabh has completed his five year term as an independent director on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ex-CM says PM letting down people during spike in pandemic

Puducherry, Apr 21 PTI Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Wednesday charged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with adopting quixotic policies in mitigating the sufferings of the people facing the COVID-19 situ...

HC directs industries to give oxygen generated by them to Centre for supply in other states for medical use.

HC directs industries to give oxygen generated by them to Centre for supply in other states for medical use....

France to impose entry restrictions on travellers from India

France will impose new entry restrictions on travellers from India to fight a contagious coronavirus variant spreading in that country, an official said on Wednesday.The restrictions come in addition to those previously announced regarding ...

Salesforce partners Nasscom to train 1 lakh individuals on digital skills by 2024

Cloud-based software provider Salesforce on Wednesday said it has partnered with Nasscoms FutureSkills Prime Program, under which one lakh individuals will be trained on digital skills by 2024.Under Salesforces OneIndiaTalent Program, this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021