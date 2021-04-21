J&K Bank director Sampheal resigns; PNB Housing re-appoints Vikamsey

State-owned Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Wednesday said non-executive non-independent director Rigzian Sampheal has resigned from its board. ''We wish to intimate that Rigzian Sampheal, IAS, non-executive non-independent director has resigned from the board of directors of the bank with effect from today ie April 21, 2021,'' it said in a regulatory filing. PNB Housing Finance in a separate filing informed that it has reappointed independent director Nilesh S Vikamsey for a second term. The board of directors of the company, on recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, approved on April 20, 2021 reappointment of Nilesh S Vikamsey as an additional director in the category of independent director, PNB Housing Finance said. Vikamsey's appointment is for a second term is of five years with effect from April 22, 2021, subject to approval of shareholders of the company, it added. He has been on the company's board for nearly five years which expires on April 21. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) since 1985. PNB Housing also said Gaurav Vallabh has completed his five year term as an independent director on Wednesday.

