Left Menu

COVID-19: Guj banks to run with 50% staff, slashed work hours

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:55 IST
COVID-19: Guj banks to run with 50% staff, slashed work hours

The Gujarat government has allowed banks in the state to function with 50 per cent staff till April 30, and also reduced their working hours till that period in a bid to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection among the employees.

The government's Finance Department issued a circular on Tuesday night, a day after the State Level Banking Committee (SLBC) urged the state government to take such steps, saying that over 30 employees of banks have died due to the infection in the last one month.

Bank branches can either adopt the alternate work day method or work-from-home mode to ensure that only 50 per cent staff comes to the branches, the circular said.

The state government also curtailed the banking hours for customers by two hours.

The banking business for customers shall be undertaken from 10 am to 2 pm now, it said.

The circular added that the bank branches ''shall provide only essential services, such as cash deposit and withdrawal, to customers and preference shall be given to senior citizens''.

It also asked the banks to ensure adequate cash in their ATMs and encourage customers to use digital payment modes.

The announcement came a day after the Maha Gujarat Bank Employees Association (MGBEA), a prominent union of bank employees, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, claiming that nearly 15,000 employees of banks have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat so far and over 30 of them died during the ''second wave'' in the last one month.

In view of the current situation, the union had put forward several demands, such as reduced cash transaction hours, extra holidays and relaxation in working hours.

The union had sought Rupani's intervention as chief minister is the chairman of the SLBC.

In the letter, the MGBEA stated that around 50,000 bank employees are working in over 9,900 branches across Gujarat and they are afraid of entering the bank premises or interacting with customers after learning that the new strain of COVID-19 is airborne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ex-CM says PM letting down people during spike in pandemic

Puducherry, Apr 21 PTI Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Wednesday charged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with adopting quixotic policies in mitigating the sufferings of the people facing the COVID-19 situ...

HC directs industries to give oxygen generated by them to Centre for supply in other states for medical use.

HC directs industries to give oxygen generated by them to Centre for supply in other states for medical use....

France to impose entry restrictions on travellers from India

France will impose new entry restrictions on travellers from India to fight a contagious coronavirus variant spreading in that country, an official said on Wednesday.The restrictions come in addition to those previously announced regarding ...

Salesforce partners Nasscom to train 1 lakh individuals on digital skills by 2024

Cloud-based software provider Salesforce on Wednesday said it has partnered with Nasscoms FutureSkills Prime Program, under which one lakh individuals will be trained on digital skills by 2024.Under Salesforces OneIndiaTalent Program, this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021