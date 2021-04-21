Left Menu

Ferrari unveils first details of special edition V12 car based on 812 Superfast

Luxury carmaker Ferrari on Wednesday unveiled initial details of its new supercar, the first of three new models it has promised for the coming months. Ferrari's limited edition cars, which in the past have been produced in a few hundred units each, are even more exclusive models, with significant technological and aerodynamic upgrades. They are reserved for the house's selected and most faithful clients, those who already own one or more Ferraris.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:08 IST
Luxury carmaker Ferrari on Wednesday unveiled initial details of its new supercar, the first of three new models it has promised for the coming months. An aggressive roll-out plan of new models, which was not delayed last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a key part of the company's recent strategy to support growth.

Powered by a 830-horsepower engine, the new car will be a limited edition one based on Ferrari's 12-cylinder 812 Superfast model, it said in a statement. Ferrari's limited edition cars, which in the past have been produced in a few hundred units each, are even more exclusive models, with significant technological and aerodynamic upgrades.

They are reserved for the house's selected and most faithful clients, those who already own one or more Ferraris. The 'Cavallino Rampante' or 'Prancing Horse' will unveil next year its first ever SUV, called Purosangue (Thoroughbred), while Chairman John Elkann said last week the company would continue with its electrification strategy, with a first full-electric Ferrari to be presented in 2025.

Ferrari will provide further details about the new model, including its name, price, planned production figures and timings for first deliveries, in a virtual event on May 5.

