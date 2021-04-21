Left Menu

European shares rebound on strong earnings, M&A speculation boosts Hugo Boss

Semiconductor equipment maker ASML jumped 4.1% to lift tech stocks after it raised its full-year sales forecast, citing strong demand amid a global computer chip shortage. Smaller rival ASM International rose 1.2% on forecasting a rise in second-quarter orders.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:48 IST
European shares rebound on strong earnings, M&A speculation boosts Hugo Boss

European stocks bounced back on Wednesday after their worst sell-off this year as optimism about a strong earnings season countered worries about a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% after a blistering seven-week rally ran into a bout of profit-taking on Tuesday, when it fell 1.9%.

Healthcare stocks gave the STOXX 600 its biggest boost, with Swiss drugmaker Roche jumping 3% after predicting a surge in demand for its drugs for the remainder of 2021. Semiconductor equipment maker ASML jumped 4.1% to lift tech stocks after it raised its full-year sales forecast, citing strong demand amid a global computer chip shortage.

Smaller rival ASM International rose 1.2% on forecasting a rise in second-quarter orders. European company earnings are expected to rise a record 61% in the first quarter of 2021, based on Refinitiv IBES data, placing Europe on course for a rare outperformance versus corporate America.

"(But, markets) remains all-too-aware that earnings season provides the potential for some more downside as companies find themselves struggling to spin a positive case to justify further appreciation in their stock prices," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG. With global equities trading at all-time highs and earnings expectations surging as vaccination drives and stimulus programmes support global recovery, concerns about stretched valuations remain.

On Wednesday, the European Union crossed one its last major hurdles to launch a 750 billion euro ($900 billion) recovery fund. But, other risks such as inflation and a stock market correction are starting to become more dominant than the pandemic, a top official at Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund said.

German fashion house Hugo Boss jumped 6.7% to a one-year high, with traders citing a media report of takeover interest in the company, including from French luxury goods maker LVMH. The world's second-largest brewer Heineken NV and French luxury goods group Kering were among other stocks to rally after upbeat results.

Among decliners, Italian football club Juventus slumped 13.7% after breakaway European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said the league can no longer go ahead after six English clubs withdrew. On Thursday, the European Central Bank's meets but no policy changes are expected to be made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Going beyond call of duty, Delhi police arranges oxygen, gets patients admitted to hospitals

Going beyond the call of duty, Delhi Police personnel got COVID patients admitted to hospitals, arranged oxygen cylinders, and supplied food and essential commodities to elderly couple amid a lockdown in the national capital that is grappli...

Maharashtra logs 67,468 new COVID-19 cases, 568 deaths

Maharashtra reported 67,468 new COVID-19 cases and 568 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Wednesday. With the cumulative positivity rate 16.36 per cent, the total cases of COVID-19 have mounted to 40,27,827...

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

Tata Steel BSL on Wednesday posted manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,913.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher income.The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.93 cro...

24 COVID-19 patients die after oxygen tank leak in Nashik hospital

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients, with at least 11 of them on ventilator support, suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at a civic-run hospital in Nashik in Maha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021