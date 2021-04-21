Allcargo Logistics transporting 500 oxygen concentrators from Singapore

Logistics services provider Allcargo on Wednesday said it is transporting 500 oxygen concentrators by air from Singapore to cater to the increased demand for medical oxygen in Maharashtra amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope reached out to Allcargo Logistics Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty for emergency shipping of medical supplies being imported from Singapore through the Temasek Foundation, the company said in a statement. ''Allcargo has offered to immediately ship 500 oxygen concentrators from Singapore by air. The company will be transporting the oxygen concentrators without any charge,'' the statement said. Shetty has reached out to Allcargo's various partner companies, including shipping lines, to transport other medical equipment to support the state government's efforts, it added.

