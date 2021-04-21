Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:16 IST
Migrants hoping to leave Delhi turning up at night shelters for food, rest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The migrant workers leaving Delhi amid the ongoing six-day lockdown imposed by the city government have started turning up at the night shelters of the DUSIB, seeking food and rest before managing to catch buses and trains to their native places, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced various measures, including provisions of food, shelter and medicines for the migrant workers, many of whom have been trying to leave Delhi, fearing an extended lockdown.

The government has provided stay and food facilities to the migrant workers at the 205 night shelters run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) across the city, the officials said.

''Some migrant workers turned up at the shelter homes, especially those closer to the ISBTs and railway stations, for food and rest. Their number is, however, far too less compared to the exodus when the lockdown was imposed in March 2020,'' a DUSIB official said.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have appealed to the migrants to stay back in the national capital and said the city government will provide food, shelter and medicines to them.

However, the migrants are turning up at the inter-state bus terminals and railway stations, hoping to leave Delhi.

The lockdown imposed in the national capital on Monday will be in force till 5 am on April 26.

The city government, in a bid to help the construction workers registered with its welfare board, has proposed to provide a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to them.

A committee of top officers of the Delhi government has been formed to ensure the implementation of the welfare and relief measures for migrant workers, daily wagers and construction workers.

The principal secretary (home) and the special commissioner of police have been appointed as the nodal officers to coordinate and supervise matters related to the welfare, provisions of basic amenities and movement of the migrant workers.

