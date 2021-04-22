Left Menu

Malaysia issues $800 million U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 22-04-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 06:15 IST
Malaysia issues $800 million U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign

Malaysia has issued $800 million 10-year trust certificates, world's first sovereign U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

In addition, the Southeast Asian nation also issued $500 million 30-year trust certificates, the ministry said in a statement.

Malaysia upsized the sukuk offering from initial target size of $1.0 billion to $1.3 billion due to overwhelming demand as oversubscription hit 6.4 times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador announces curfew, curbs as COVID again overwhelms hospitals

Ecuador on Wednesday implemented a nighttime curfew and other mobility restrictions as a spike in coronavirus cases again overwhelms hospitals in the Andean country, which in 2020 experienced one of the regions worst COVID-19 outbreaks. In ...

Polling begins for sixth phase of Bengal elections

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 43 seats in the sixth phase of the assembly election in West Bengal amid a surge in COVID-19 cases with the state reporting record infections.Long queues were seen outside most of the polling boths even...

US Senate confirms Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general

The United States Senate voted 51-49 to confirm Indian-American Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general, making her the first person of colour to occupy the third highest position at the Department of Justice.Republican Senator Lisa Murk...

Singapore probing COVID-19 re-infections after cases in workers dormitory

Singapores manpower ministry said authorities were investigating the possibility of COVID-19 re-infections among residents in a migrant workers dormitory, after finding more positive cases in the facility. Authorities had conducted COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021