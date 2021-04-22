Malaysia issues $800 million U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign

Malaysia issues $800 million U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereignReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 22-04-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 06:15 IST
Malaysia has issued $800 million 10-year trust certificates, world's first sovereign U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
In addition, the Southeast Asian nation also issued $500 million 30-year trust certificates, the ministry said in a statement.
Malaysia upsized the sukuk offering from initial target size of $1.0 billion to $1.3 billion due to overwhelming demand as oversubscription hit 6.4 times.
