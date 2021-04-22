Left Menu

Australia says it cancelled state deals on China's Belt and Road over 'national interest'

Australia said a decision to cancel two deals between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative was about ensuring consistency in foreign relations and was not aimed at any country. The Chinese embassy earlier criticised the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two framework agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties with Australia.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 06:19 IST
Australia says it cancelled state deals on China's Belt and Road over 'national interest'

Australia said a decision to cancel two deals between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative was about ensuring consistency in foreign relations and was not aimed at any country.

The Chinese embassy earlier criticised the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two framework agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties with Australia. Payne said on radio on Thursday she had received a thousand notifications from the states about deals they had with multiple foreign governments, under a new process that gives her veto over such arrangements.

"This scheme is very focussed on Australia's national interest. Its about ensuring consistency of our foreign relations across Australia and it's most certainly not aimed at any one country," she told ABC radio's AM programme. Beijing had been notified of the decision before it was made public on Wednesday evening.

She added Australia was committed to engaging with China, and was "asking all goverments around the world to respect our government's decision-making authority". Australia's conservative coalition government had declined to agree to a country-level MOU with China on the Belt and Road Initiative. But Victoria Labor Premier Dan Andrews signed an agreement to promote the infrastructure development initiative in 2018 and 2019，saying it would bring Chinese investment to his state.

The Chinese embassy said in a statement the cancellation was "another unreasonable and provocative move taken by the Australian side against China". Diplomatic relations between Australia and China have worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, prompting trade reprisals from Beijing.

On Wednesday, a senior Chinese embassy official again criticised Australia's move to effectively ban Chinese telecommunications company Huawei from its 5G network in 2018, the first country to do so, saying Canberra had "even persuaded others to follow suit". Payne is visiting New Zealand, where she will meet her counterpart Nanaia Mahuta. Mahuta on Monday said New Zealand did not support the Five Eyes security alliance - which also includes Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States - speaking out on human rights issues.

The comments were widely interpreted as referring to Five Eyes joint statements criticising China. "Australia will continue to emphasise the vital nature of the Five Eyes in security and intelligence," Payne said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador announces curfew, curbs as COVID again overwhelms hospitals

Ecuador on Wednesday implemented a nighttime curfew and other mobility restrictions as a spike in coronavirus cases again overwhelms hospitals in the Andean country, which in 2020 experienced one of the regions worst COVID-19 outbreaks. In ...

Polling begins for sixth phase of Bengal elections

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 43 seats in the sixth phase of the assembly election in West Bengal amid a surge in COVID-19 cases with the state reporting record infections.Long queues were seen outside most of the polling boths even...

US Senate confirms Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general

The United States Senate voted 51-49 to confirm Indian-American Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general, making her the first person of colour to occupy the third highest position at the Department of Justice.Republican Senator Lisa Murk...

Singapore probing COVID-19 re-infections after cases in workers dormitory

Singapores manpower ministry said authorities were investigating the possibility of COVID-19 re-infections among residents in a migrant workers dormitory, after finding more positive cases in the facility. Authorities had conducted COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021