Moscow vows to retaliate against any new Czech moves against its diplomats - RIA | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:04 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it would retaliate against any new steps taken by Prague against Russia's diplomatic staff, the RIA news agency reported.
The Czech Republic demanded on Wednesday that Moscow allow the return of 20 expelled Czech embassy staff to Moscow by Thursday or face further evictions of its diplomats from Prague.
