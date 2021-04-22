Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Thursday fell 0.59 per cent to Rs 226.10 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for April delivery traded lower by Rs 1.35, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 226.10 per kg in 1,293 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.

