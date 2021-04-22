Experian India appoints Neeraj Dhawan managing director

Credit information company Experian India on Thursday appointed Neeraj Dhawan as its new managing director.

Prior to this, he was chief credit officer at CSB Bank, focusing on retail, SME, and analytics, a release said.

''It will be my endeavour to grow and strengthen the India business. I look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth,'' Dhawan said on his appointment.

His past stints include working with GE Capital, ABN Amro Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank among others.

Dhawan continues to play an advisory role with various advisory boards and start-ups, the release said. He has also acted as an advisor to Creditas Solution Private Ltd (fintech) since March 2018, and to Acuradyne Medical Systems Pvt Ltd - medtech (part of SINE, IIT Bombay) since June 2019.

