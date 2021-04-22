Left Menu

Pandemic has impacted 82 pc of small businesses: Survey

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:15 IST
Pandemic has impacted 82 pc of small businesses: Survey

Over three-fourths of small businesses in the country have shown an adverse impact on their health during the COVID-19 pandemic, with those in the manufacturing sector reporting more troubles, according to a survey.

The survey, conducted by data firm Dun & Bradstreet has shown 82 per cent of businesses have experienced a negative impact during the pandemic year.

The survey was conduced among over 250 companies, evenly split between the manufacturing and services industries, having a turnover of Rs 100-250 crore yearly.

Over two-thirds of those surveyed, or 70 per cent, said it will take them nearly a year to recover demand levels prior to COVID-19.

Over the past year, India has emerged to be one of the worst-affected nations globally by the COVID-19 pandemic. The resultant lockdowns, which are springing up again across the country with rise in cases, have an impact on the economic front as demand disappears along with dip in income generation.

Around 60 per cent of the companies surveyed expect more measures and support, including government initiatives, the survey focused on companies in seven metro cities, said.

The top-three challenges earmarked by the surveyed companies, which might hinder small businesses to scale up their businesses, include market access (flagged by 42 per cent), improving the overall productivity (37 per cent) and having access to more finance (34 per cent).

The company said its commercial disruption tracker indicated that around 95 per cent of firms were impacted in April 2020 when the national lockdown was imposed, and 70 per cent remained disrupted as of August even with progressive unlocking, which came down to 40 per cent by end of February 2021.

Citing its interactions with small businesses over the last two decades, the company said access to markets and better credit facility has been the major challenges in scaling up their operations.

Better credit facilities was the top-most voted aspect by companies, with 59 per cent of them saying it can aid in post-pandemic revival, followed by better marketing support (48 per cent) and adoption of technology (35 per cent).

''The rate of recovery of India's commercial enterprises, and thereby the economy, will be determined by the strength of the recovery of small business,'' said its Global Chief Economist Arun Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Additional allocation of 25,000 Remdesivir vials for Karnataka: Gowda

After reviewing the availability of antiviral drug Remdesivir in Karnataka, it has been decided that allocation of 25,000 vials will be made over and above the allocation made for the state up to April 30, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister...

Johnson & Johnson trails shows vaccine effective even against variants

Johnson Johnsons single-shot coronavirus vaccine protected against symptomatic and asymptomatic infection, and prevented hospitalization and death in all participants 28 days after vaccination, according to new clinical trial results publi...

Greece, looking to tourist season, makes islands vaccination priority

Greece, which will open its tourist season on May 15, is prioritizing the COVID-19 vaccination of residents of its islands, authorities said on Thursday. The country has hundreds of inhabited islands and is eager to draw visitors back after...

Bihar's Mukti Dham crematorium witnesses surge in dead bodies

The number of dead bodies being brought to the cremation ground daily has increased due to the surge in Covid cases, said the caretaker of Mukti Dham crematorium here. Ashok Kumar, caretaker of Mukti Dham crematorium, told reporters, We use...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021