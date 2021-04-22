Left Menu

Audiomack partners with MTN Nigeria to unveil Data Bundle program

The partnership will see MTN subscribers gain free access to Audiomack’s streaming service via their mobile devices on weekly and monthly subscriptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 22-04-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 19:00 IST
With millions of monthly active users in Nigeria, Audiomack continues to demonstrate its commitment to moving music forward across the region by providing accessibility for all. Image Credit: Twitter (@mtnug)

Audiomack has partnered with MTN Nigeria (www.MTNonline.com) to unveil the Audiomack+MTN Data Bundle program (www.MTN.tc.Audiomack.com), which offers MTN subscribers tailored data bundles for streaming unlimited music and accessing content on Audiomack free of data charges.

The partnership will see MTN subscribers gain free access to Audiomack's streaming service via their mobile devices on weekly and monthly subscriptions. The weekly plan offers 1.2GB + Free Audiomack at N270 while the monthly plan offers 2.5GB + Free Audiomack at N550.

Commenting on the partnership, Dave Macli, CEO and Co-Founder of Audiomack Africa said, "At Audiomack, we recognise the importance of access to quality music, and this coupled with Nigeria's vibrant music industry has influenced this partnership. This relationship not only allows us to create shared value for MTN subscribers by delivering the best musical experiences but also enables us to further connect with the Nigerian music fans."

Charlotte Bwana, Head of Business Development and Media Partnerships for Audiomack Africa described the partnership as a reinforcement of Audiomack's commitment towards democratising music streaming, a mission from which MTN subscribers will greatly benefit from.

"High data costs are one of the barriers to music streaming and we are glad to be partnering with Africa's leading telecommunications company to provide the Audiomack+ Data Bundle. We are truly excited to offer the best and hottest new musical tracks—a mix of real-time trending, top charts, and expertly-curated playlists to MTN subscribers."

Also speaking, Srinivas Rao, Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria said, "Collaboration is not just rhetoric for us; it is the guiding philosophy behind everything we do. We are good together. We recognize the growing need of our customers to have more options to access entertainment and have partnered with Audiomack to offer them an uninterrupted stream of the best, newest and most diverse music selections."

(With Inputs from APO)

