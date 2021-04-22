Left Menu

Mafia infiltration in tourism sector worries Italian govt

Mafia groups are infiltrating and undermining Italy's holiday industry, the tourism minister said on Thursday, pointing to a new report estimating that mobsters are laundering billions of euros through the sector.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:38 IST
Mafia infiltration in tourism sector worries Italian govt

Mafia groups are infiltrating and undermining Italy's holiday industry, the tourism minister said on Thursday, pointing to a new report estimating that mobsters are laundering billions of euros through the sector. Research group Demoskopika said the mafia was set to rake in around 2.2 billion euros ($2.64 billion) from the tourism sector this year and was preying on hotels and restaurants that were struggling to survive the coronavirus crisis.

"This is a worrying report. Mafia infiltration is heavily damaging a sector which has already been hurt by the pandemic," Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia said in a statement. Italy is home to several mafia groups, all headquartered in southern regions, including the 'Ndrangheta, which is based in Calabria and has overtaken Sicily's Cosa Nostra group to become the most powerful crime gang in the country.

Demoskopika estimated that the 'Ndrangheta would pocket almost 40% of illegal revenues from the sector. Tourism contributes an estimated 13% to Italian gross domestic product (GDP) but operators lost around 53 billion euros in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, the Unioncamere small business association says.

Demoskopika said it believed some 4,450 businesses were at risk of falling into mafia hands, with mobsters looking to take over hotels and restaurants and use them as a front to launder cash from their drugs and extortion rackets. "More than 13% of companies in the tourism sector are at risk of default due to COVID and could suffer the aggressive strategies of economic infiltration by organised criminals," said Raffaele Rio, the head of Demoskopika. ($1 = 0.8290 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Jwala Gutta ties nuptial knot with actor Vishnu Vishal

Decorated doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta and cricketer-turned actor Vishnu Vishal got hitched here on Thursday, family sources said.The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, sources close to Gutta told PTI.Telangana Excise Minis...

Russian decision to pull back troops "overdue", NATO says

Russias announcement on Thursday that it was ordering troops back to base from the area near the border with Ukraine is important and timely, a NATO official said, adding that the Western military alliance would remain vigilant.Any steps to...

1993 blasts accused murder: Court acquits Chhota Rajan, aide

A special CBI court on Thursday acquitted underworld don Chhota Rajan and his aide in connection with the murder of Hanif Kadawala, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.Rajan 62 and his associate Jaggnath Jaiswal, charged w...

Soccer-Barcelona's Laporta says Super League needed but wants dialogue with UEFA

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said a European Super League is needed but stressed he does not wish to see the formation of a closed competition and wants to keep an open dialogue with the continents organising body UEFA. Barca were among...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021