Left Menu

Airlines look past slow recovery to post-pandemic travel

Such customers are "not quite as good as the corporate segments were, but hey ho, you take what you can get and you fill your aircraft." The pandemic has sped efforts by airlines and airports to integrate digital passenger services, information and document checks, while the race is on to deploy "contactless" processes and digital health passes with COVID-19 vaccination and test certificates.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:59 IST
Airlines look past slow recovery to post-pandemic travel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Even as new setbacks cloud their path to recovery, airline bosses are focusing on the lasting impact of COVID-19 on premium travel, technology and other pillars of their business. Aviation leaders, forced to gather virtually by the pandemic, have been gauging its longer-term fallout at the World Aviation Festival, after more than a year of lockdowns.

Drawing many top executives and thousands of participants, this week's event comes as doubts over the northern summer vacation season renew scrutiny of airlines' cash and their ability to withstand another washout. The addition of France, Britain and 114 other states to the U.S. "Do Not Travel" list has also cast a pall.

"There will be a lot of carriers that will not make it through," Air France-KLM Chief Executive Ben Smith said, citing nameless rivals that were "not viable prior to the crisis". For survivors like state-backed Air France-KLM, market consolidation would be welcome, Smith said, adding: "Even if it takes longer than planned for traffic to return, with a reduction in capacity that's a good balance for us".

Air France-KLM expects to need more capital following a 10.4 billion euro ($12.5 billion) bailout in 2020 and 1 billion-euro share issue this week. Long-haul juggernaut Emirates may also need to raise more cash within months, the Gulf carrier's President Tim Clark said during the event. BUSINESS DECLINE

Despite the deep uncertainties, executives are looking beyond the pandemic to anticipate underlying shifts. High on the list is a structural slump in business travel as many future meetings - if not airline conferences - stay online.

"A large percentage of this traffic will not come back on long-haul," aviation consultant John Strickland predicted, as companies curb travel costs and carbon emissions. "You can't beat face-to-face in many business situations," he said. "However a big amount can be cut."

That will hit yields, or fare levels, Clark and his Virgin Atlantic counterpart Shai Weiss acknowledged, although the Emirates boss expects leisure customers to fill business cabins. "If you drop (fares) by 15% or 20% they will come to business," Clark said. Such customers are "not quite as good as the corporate segments were, but hey ho, you take what you can get and you fill your aircraft."

The pandemic has sped efforts by airlines and airports to integrate digital passenger services, information and document checks, while the race is on to deploy "contactless" processes and digital health passes with COVID-19 vaccination and test certificates. DIGITAL DRIVE

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said digital platform upgrades hurriedly deployed to cope with last year's flood of flight cancellations and refund claims were now among post-crisis "silver linings". "Cost bases have been reset" after the low-cost carrier invested in "self-service" capabilities for its booking system, he said. Airlines that have used the crisis for digital upgrades "will come out of this in a more efficient way."

Even with traffic around 10% of pre-crisis levels, airports have warned that COVID-19 paperwork and test results are already clogging "pinch points" in check-in and boarding, despite full staffing. Without swift digitisation of processes including test and vaccine checks, airports could be overwhelmed by a traffic uptick as soon as May, said Emiliano Sorrenti, chief information and technology officer at Aeroporti di Roma, which operates the Italian capital's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports.

"When we reach just 50% of (pre-crisis) passengers, will we be able to cope with those numbers given the new regulations?" he said. Fully seamless services that now seem far off will rapidly become a "mandatory level of automation", he expects. Vaccination setbacks and concern over COVID-19 variants suggest airports may have a little longer to prepare.

Global airline body IATA this week cut its traffic forecast to reflect a weaker international travel outlook, despite domestic rebounds in U.S. and China. But Clark, who has put off his retirement to pilot Emirates through the crisis, remained upbeat about the recovery opportunities awaiting his eventual successor.

"We are, dare I say it, on the threshold of something really good here," he said. "Once this pandemic is over." ($1 = 0.8299 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Daunte Wright's funeral in Minneapolis begins

The funeral has begun for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old father of one killed last week by a police officer in a Minneapolis suburb.The funeral Thursday comes just two days after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted...

Delhi sees record 306 COVID-19 deaths; positivity rate over 36 per cent

Delhi logged a record 306 COVID-19 deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 per cent, highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on Thursday even as the city hospitals grappled with depleting oxygen supply for the third con...

Chandra says will soon return pledged Dish TV shares to brother Goel

Subhash Chandra, whose Zee Group was rescued by Dish TV owner Jawahar Goel in 2018 when he extended his personal holdings in the direct-to-home firm to be pledged by Zee to raise bank loans, on Thursday said he would soon be returning the s...

COVID-19: Delhi reports 306 deaths, 26,169 fresh infections, positivity rate at 36.24

Delhi registered 26,169 new COVID-19 cases and 306 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin updated on Thursday evening. A total of 77,208 tests, including 48,346 RT-PCR and 23,862 RAT, were done in the said period, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021