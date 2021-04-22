Left Menu

TN sets up control room to help migrant workers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:44 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the establishment of a control room and helpline facilities for migrant workers and said all efforts are oriented towards safeguarding their livelihood opportunities in the state.

Those having any grievances or wish to seek relief from the government could contact the control room on phone numbers: 044-24321438 / 24321408 between 8 am and 8 pm.

''The second Coronavirus wave caused panic among a section of migrant workers who headed for the railway station and bus stations to return to their native states.'' ''The government is involved in creating a conducive atmosphere for the migrant workers to remain in Tamil Nadu and continue to work,'' an official release said on Thursday.

The government announced helplines for Chennai (7904802429), Tiruvallur (9442832516), Kancheepuram (9840090101), Chengalpet (9940856855), Salem (9489214157), Coimbatore (9941121001), Tiruppur (9789723235), Krishnagiri (9842908287) and Tirunelveli (9965711725).

