Odisha makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for all West Bengal returnees

The Odisha government on Thursday announced mandatory 14-day institutional or paid quarantine for people coming to the coastal state from West Bengal.

An order issued by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said, the number of COVID-19 positive cases was showing an increasing trend in some districts of Odisha following the reported detection of a triple mutant variant of COVID-19 among many people in West Bengal and other states.

''Passengers from West Bengal without RT-PCR negative report or 2-dose vaccination certificate will be sent to institutional quarantine or paid quarantine centres. The passengers include those coming through flights, trains, buses or any other mode of transport, Mohapatra said.

The order has been issued to ensure that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and protocols are observed scrupulously to prevent transmission of the infection, he said.

However, any person who has been successfully vaccinated (two doses) and produces a certificate to this effect or tests negative in RT-PCR test within 48 hours of entering Odisha, may be allowed home quarantine for 14 days, the chief secretary said.

The district authorities of Balasore, Mayurbhanj (bordering West Bengal) and Jharsuguda (where people come by flight), are told to ensure that the order is implemented fully.

''Collectors of Balasore, Mayurbhanj are hereby directed to put Border Check Posts (BCP) on all inter-state roads (NH, state roads and local roads) along West Bengal border with immediate effect,'' he said in the order.

The district administrations will also ensure border tracking in all the major and minor entry points for incoming people from West Bengal.

''Anyone coming to Odisha from West Bengal by personal or hired vehicles or entering the state in any other mode shall undergo mandatory institutional or paid quarantine for 14 days in cluster TMC to be managed by BDO/ EO of Urban areas,'' the order said.

People travelling from West Bengal to other states through Odisha shall be allowed without disembarking from the vehicle en-route inside the state, it said.

''Sarpanch(s)/ Ward Member(s) of PRIs and volunteers will be mobilised to create awareness in their areas and further report to BDO/Police Station/ Local Authorities about any person coming from West Bengal not quarantined in institutional facilities,'' the chief secretary added.

Those who do not want to remain in state facilities may stay in paid quarantines in lodges and hotels, the order said.

However, in case of non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocols and home quarantine guidelines, such persons shall be quarantined in an institutional facility for 14 days, the order said.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to face action under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and relevant sections of the IPC, the order said.

