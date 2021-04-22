Left Menu

Dubai-bound AI flight returns to Chennai due to technical reasons

A Dubai-bound Air India flight with over 170 passengers returned here on Thursday due to technical reasons, officials said.The flight carrying 172 passengers and seven crew members, departed from here in the evening and was air bound for sometime, before it returned to the city.An Air India spokesperson said the flight came back due to technical reasons but left for its destination later.Air India accords top priority to safety.

A Dubai-bound Air India flight with over 170 passengers returned here on Thursday due to technical reasons, officials said.

The flight carrying 172 passengers and seven crew members, departed from here in the evening and was air bound for sometime, before it returned to the city.

An Air India spokesperson said the flight came back due to technical reasons but left for its destination later.

''Air India accords top priority to safety. The moment some technical issue was suspected, the pilot asked for a priority landing. The same aircraft took off after necessary checks at 21.11 hrs,'' the spokesperson added.

