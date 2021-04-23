Left Menu

British music and events industry backs COVID-19 certification scheme

"We would support a blanket, industry-wide introduction of COVID-status certification on a temporary basis, to permit the full relaxation of capacity limits from 21 June," the letter, signed by over 50 organisations and institutions, said. "(It) could be a pragmatic solution that would enable events to resume at commercially viable attendance levels and will also give further confidence to customers that events are safe to attend." Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that any such scheme would look beyond vaccination status, suggesting that proof of a negative test or prior infection would play a role in the system.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2021 04:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 04:32 IST
British music and events industry backs COVID-19 certification scheme

London's Royal Albert Hall, the O2 concert space and dozens of venues and events organisations backed a COVID-19 certification scheme to help reopen the economy ahead of the results of a government consultation. Britain's government is examining the role that certifying the COVID-free status of people attending shows and other events could play in its plans to lift most pandemic restrictions by June 21.

On Friday, groups including gig organisers and indoor sports venues published a letter supporting the use of such a scheme. "We would support a blanket, industry-wide introduction of COVID-status certification on a temporary basis, to permit the full relaxation of capacity limits from 21 June," the letter, signed by over 50 organisations and institutions, said.

"(It) could be a pragmatic solution that would enable events to resume at commercially viable attendance levels and will also give further confidence to customers that events are safe to attend." Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that any such scheme would look beyond vaccination status, suggesting that proof of a negative test or prior infection would play a role in the system. Senior minister Michael Gove is leading a review to see how the system could work.

Some lawmakers, including some from Johnson's Conservative Party, have said such a scheme could be discriminatory and have questioned how practical they are. But the signatories of the letter said that without COVID-19 certification, re-opening venues would not be financially viable.

From May 17, the government aims to let venues reopen with social distancing and a maximum indoor capacity of 1,000 people or 50% capacity, whichever is the lower number. "However, given the economic threshold for most business and music events is around 80% of maximum capacity, activities under these limits will be far from sufficient to end the sector's financial crisis," the letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Flight reschedules, cancellations galore as UAE India travel ban nears implementation

The UAEs decision to ban flights from India due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country has upset a lot of travel plans as people are making frantic efforts to reach to their destinations before the restrictions come into effect....

U.S. to double public climate finance to developing countries by 2024

The United States said on Thursday it would boost public climate finance to help poor countries reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate, doubling funding by 2024 from high average levels hit during the Obama administ...

Indonesian leader orders all-out effort to find submarine as oxygen runs low

Indonesias president ordered an all-out effort to find a missing submarine in a race against time to save the 53 crew, whose oxygen supply defence chiefs said would last only until Saturday.Indonesia sent a helicopter and five ships to sear...

Intel PC chip sales rise, but profit forecast falls short on manufacturing costs

Intel Corp on Thursday raised its annual sales outlook on booming demand for personal computers, but its second-quarter profit forecast fell short of analyst expectations as the company spends heavily to get its manufacturing operations bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021