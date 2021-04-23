Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets shake off U.S. tax worries to push higher

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was little changed at 1.554% after the capital gains tax reports pulled yields lower on Thursday. U.S. crude rose 0.6% to $61.80 a barrel and global benchmark Brent crude added 0.47% to $65.71 per barrel.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 07:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 07:52 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets shake off U.S. tax worries to push higher

Asian shares rose on Friday after the European Central Bank left policy unchanged, extending a rebound following a sharp selloff earlier in the week, but gains were capped as investors considered the impact of a possible U.S. capital gains tax hike. The ECB's decision to keep copious stimulus flowing came despite its prediction of a strong rebound in the euro zone economy from mid-year as COVID-19 infections are brought under control.

"There were a couple of subtle acknowledgements today that an upgrade to forecasts is likely coming at the June 10 meeting ... Lagarde did highlight the pick-up in vaccinations and noted high frequency data are confirming to ECB staff that their previous view of an improvement in the medium-term (is) on course," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank. But in a hit to stock market sentiment overnight, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden was reported to be seeking an increase in the capital gains tax to near 40% for wealthy individuals, almost double the current rate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.94%.

"The move on the Dow overnight I think needs to be seen in the context that it's had a remarkable run up," said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut. "I don't think people are completely negative on the fact that those tax changes are being flagged. Ultimately it's money that will feed back into the economy." In Asia on Friday morning MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shook off early small losses to rise 0.1%.

Chinese blue-chip shares rose 0.33%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.55% and Seoul's Kospi added 0.16%. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 0.68%.

In the currency market the euro edged up less than 0.1% on the day to $1.2023 after dipping a day earlier. The dollar was slightly lower against the yen at 107.92 and the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, fell 0.07% to 91.217. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was little changed at 1.554% after the capital gains tax reports pulled yields lower on Thursday.

U.S. crude rose 0.6% to $61.80 a barrel and global benchmark Brent crude added 0.47% to $65.71 per barrel. Spot gold rose about 0.3% to $1,789.18 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt's Kom Ombo solar plant signs US$ 114 million financing package

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Developmentlink is external EBRD, the OPEC Fund for International Developmentlink is external the OPEC Fund, the African Development Bank AfDB, the Green Climate Fundlink is external GCF and Arab Ban...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets shake off U.S. tax worries to push higher

Asian shares rose on Friday after the European Central Bank left policy unchanged, extending a rebound following a sharp selloff earlier in the week, but gains were capped as investors considered the impact of a possible U.S. capital gains ...

Mexican president pushes controversial reforestation plan

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has made a strong push for his oft-questioned tree-planting programme, trying to get the United States on board to fund a massive expansion of the programme into Central America as a way to stem m...

Australia urges AstraZeneca to send 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to PNG after EU clearance

Australias Minister for Trade has urged AstraZeneca to dispatch 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Papua New Guinea amid concerns about the spread of the virus there, saying the EU had pledged no hindrance to the exports.We have very clear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021