Wildermart Launches in India

A doorway to everything green Bengaluru, Karnataka, India– Business Wire India Wildermart, a clean grocery store, launches today in India on Earth Day. The online grocery store aims to be a truly sustainable model that offers a conscious solution to help everyday consumption be clean, green, and earth friendly. Launched in Bangalore with an offering of over 1000+ products across 30+ categories the brand aims to take this sustainable model to conscious consumers across the country within the next 3 years. The brand launched with Maneka Sanjay Gandhi- Member of the Lok Sabha, Animal Rights Activist, and Environmentalist, making the first purchase on the portal today.

The market potential for eco-friendly products and services is over $40 bn. The 10-year-old industry will occupy a market share of 0.5% of online F&G market = INR 400cr by 2023 Trend for purpose-led purchasing is greater among consumers in emerging economies than in developed markets (88% in India). Not just in metros but it is expected to penetrate into Tier II & III markets in 2021 Environment-consciousness and eco-friendliness of brands were ranked as the highest parameter influencing shoppers (67%), followed by natural and organic ingredients (66% and 65%, respectively) Growing export trend from India - 2.1% of global volume along with govt support being provided to the farmers - within next 5 years, 4% of Indian agri land will be under organics Source: Euromonitor, CII & GFI Swaroop Mohan, Co-founder, Wildermart, commented on the need of the hour, “We have two homes – the body and this planet. Over the past few decades, our individual health has been gradually declining with the health of our environment. The current covid situation makes it amply clear to everyone that everything is connected. We believe it is a problem of consumption. Advertising and corporates have sold a certain, unsustainable lifestyle to the people. And that is killing our planet and all the species, including us. A correction can only be achieved when we look for a wholistic solution for a better, cleaner consumption which doesn’t damage our bodies or the environment.” Commenting on the launch, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi said, “The best way to preserve the Earth is with your pocket. Buy less, but whatever you buy, make it organic, chemical free, plastic free, and good for the Earth.'' “Wildermart is a solution we have been looking for as consumers. It gives the convenience of any online grocery store whilst providing better quality products which are good for their health and the environment. Added to this, a consumer can now contribute to the solution by doing something they do every day – consume groceries. We find that empowering. And we hope that everyone will!” Shweta Thakur, Co-founder, Wildermart also added.

The team has earlier produced vegan festivals called Wilderfest in Bangalore and Delhi. The idea of providing a clean solution to consumption has been brewing for the last 3 years. Today, that has evolved to becoming a business built on the 3Ps of the Triple Bottom Line – People, Planet and Profit. They hope to lead the way for the entire industry. The Wildermart team will create a clean supply chain that delivers products packaged in an eco-friendly material through electric vehicles. While they will start with products that meet all the requirements, the team intends to encourage existing brands in the market to join the movement.

