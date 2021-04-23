Left Menu

Wildermart Launches in India

A doorway to everything green Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Wildermart, a clean grocery store, launches today in India on Earth Day. The online grocery store aims to be a truly sustainable model that offers a conscious solution to help everyday consumption be clean, green, and earth friendly.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 11:11 IST
Wildermart Launches in India

A doorway to everything green Bengaluru, Karnataka, India– Business Wire India Wildermart, a clean grocery store, launches today in India on Earth Day. The online grocery store aims to be a truly sustainable model that offers a conscious solution to help everyday consumption be clean, green, and earth friendly. Launched in Bangalore with an offering of over 1000+ products across 30+ categories the brand aims to take this sustainable model to conscious consumers across the country within the next 3 years. The brand launched with Maneka Sanjay Gandhi- Member of the Lok Sabha, Animal Rights Activist, and Environmentalist, making the first purchase on the portal today.

The market potential for eco-friendly products and services is over $40 bn. The 10-year-old industry will occupy a market share of 0.5% of online F&G market = INR 400cr by 2023 Trend for purpose-led purchasing is greater among consumers in emerging economies than in developed markets (88% in India). Not just in metros but it is expected to penetrate into Tier II & III markets in 2021 Environment-consciousness and eco-friendliness of brands were ranked as the highest parameter influencing shoppers (67%), followed by natural and organic ingredients (66% and 65%, respectively) Growing export trend from India - 2.1% of global volume along with govt support being provided to the farmers - within next 5 years, 4% of Indian agri land will be under organics Source: Euromonitor, CII & GFI Swaroop Mohan, Co-founder, Wildermart, commented on the need of the hour, “We have two homes – the body and this planet. Over the past few decades, our individual health has been gradually declining with the health of our environment. The current covid situation makes it amply clear to everyone that everything is connected. We believe it is a problem of consumption. Advertising and corporates have sold a certain, unsustainable lifestyle to the people. And that is killing our planet and all the species, including us. A correction can only be achieved when we look for a wholistic solution for a better, cleaner consumption which doesn’t damage our bodies or the environment.” Commenting on the launch, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi said, “The best way to preserve the Earth is with your pocket. Buy less, but whatever you buy, make it organic, chemical free, plastic free, and good for the Earth.'' “Wildermart is a solution we have been looking for as consumers. It gives the convenience of any online grocery store whilst providing better quality products which are good for their health and the environment. Added to this, a consumer can now contribute to the solution by doing something they do every day – consume groceries. We find that empowering. And we hope that everyone will!” Shweta Thakur, Co-founder, Wildermart also added.

The team has earlier produced vegan festivals called Wilderfest in Bangalore and Delhi. The idea of providing a clean solution to consumption has been brewing for the last 3 years. Today, that has evolved to becoming a business built on the 3Ps of the Triple Bottom Line – People, Planet and Profit. They hope to lead the way for the entire industry. The Wildermart team will create a clean supply chain that delivers products packaged in an eco-friendly material through electric vehicles. While they will start with products that meet all the requirements, the team intends to encourage existing brands in the market to join the movement.

Shop at: www.wildermart.com Know more on: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wildermartindia/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wildermartindia/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/WildermartIndia Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiiLomRaegULeuz92Q_wwAg/featured LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wildermart To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Swaroop Mohan and Shweta Thakur PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

SC allows Harish Salve to withdraw as amicus, raps some senior lawyers for imputing motives to it

The Supreme Court Friday allowed senior advocate Harish Salve to withdraw as amicus curiae for the suo motu case related to distribution of essential supplies and services, including oxygen and drugs, during the COVID-19 pandemic.A bench he...

Delhi cop dies due to COVID-19

A 29-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector died due to the coronavirus at a hospital in Ghaziabad on Friday morning, police said.He was posted at Bharat Nagar police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Delhi Polices northwest distr...

GRAPHIC-The spending strains of Europe's top soccer leagues

The furore created by what looks to be a now-failed plan for a breakaway European soccer Super League was born out a need to stabilise the games finances its architects argued. The charts below show some of the mind-boggling numbers involve...

I request with folded hands that PM gives direction to CMs to ensure smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to Delhi:Kejriwal at COVID meet.

I request with folded hands that PM gives direction to CMs to ensure smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to DelhiKejriwal at COVID meet....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021