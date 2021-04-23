Left Menu

China stocks rise, aided by green stocks, healthcare plays

China stocks rose on Friday as President Xi Jinping's renewed green pledge bolstered clean energy stocks while a flare-up of coronavirus cases in some Asian countries helped support healthcare shares. China will start phasing down coal use from 2026, Xi said at a summit of global leaders on Thursday. ** Meanwhile, China's healthcare stocks registered robust gains amid reports of rising COVID-19 cases in India and Japan.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:03 IST
China stocks rise, aided by green stocks, healthcare plays

China stocks rose on Friday as President Xi Jinping's renewed green pledge bolstered clean energy stocks while a flare-up of coronavirus cases in some Asian countries helped support healthcare shares. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9%, to 5,135.45, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,474.17 points.

** For the week, CSI300 climbed 3.4%, the biggest weekly gian in two months, while SSEC was up 1.4%. ** An index tracking China's environment protection stocks rose over 1% after Chinese President Xi reiterated his pledge to make China carbon neutral by 2060. China will start phasing down coal use from 2026, Xi said at a summit of global leaders on Thursday.

** Meanwhile, China's healthcare stocks registered robust gains amid reports of rising COVID-19 cases in India and Japan. ** Yang Hongxun, analyst at investment consultancy Shandong Shenguan, said the market will move sideways, as investors do not see a clear trend yet.

** The view was echoed by Chi Lo, senior economist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, who wrote: "The PBoC is handling a complicated dual-mandate of derisking the financial system and preventing any financial accidents while sustaining GDP growth. ** This backdrop is likely to lead to more upside for Chinese yields and volatility for Chinese stocks in the short term," he said, predicting any policy loosening will likely only happen in the second half of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Aramco facility in Jizan

Yemens Houthi movement launched a drones attack on an Aramco oil facility in the city of Jizan as well as the southern city of Khamis Mushait, a Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter on Friday.The Saudi-led coalition earlier said it int...

Antillla bomb scare cases: NIA arrests Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane

The National Investigative Agency NIA on Friday arrested Inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane for his involvement in the Antilla bomb scare case. The other man accused in the case is Sachin Waze, former Assistant Police I...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Seville to be a host city for rescheduled Euro 2020 - source

The Spanish city of Seville is to be named as a host venue for the rescheduled Euro 2020 soccer tournament after Bilbao was dropped, a source close to the decision told Reuters on Friday.European soccers governing body UEFA could not confir...

Lifting lockdown brings surge of activity for UK companies - PMI

A deluge of new orders swept through British businesses in April as the country lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions, according to a survey on Friday that pointed to a rapid rebound for the pandemic-hit UK economy.The preliminary flash ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021